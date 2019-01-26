Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers highlights

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has warned people not to write his League One side off - despite Wolves scoring an injury-time equaliser to earn a replay in the FA Cup fourth round.

Matt Doherty's goal salvaged another chance for the Premier League team, who had trailed 2-0 after 70 minutes.

But Ricketts, whose team knocked out Championship side Stoke in the third round, said: "Our players can take a lot from that. Neither side will have wanted a replay but we will have another game.

"Don't write us off yet. We went to Stoke and won in a replay."

Goals from Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall had put Shrewsbury on course for a famous win against opponents 54 places above them in the English football pyramid.

However, Raul Jimenez's low drive gave the visitors hope before Doherty headed in from a corner to earn a replay at Molineux.

Shrewsbury run out of steam

While Shrewsbury started cautiously and could have fallen behind - with Doherty and Adama Traore both shooting over from close range for Wolves - the hosts grew into the contest.

Having frustrated their top-flight opponents for most of the first half, they had already started to threaten as an attacking force before on-loan Rangers midfielder Docherty opened the scoring just after the break.

Fejiri Okenabirhie's powerful run set up the 22-year-old and his thumping effort from a tight angle flicked off Romain Saiss and beyond John Ruddy into the roof of the Wolves net.

"We played football," added Ricketts. "We had to make the game hard and frustrate them but our first goal was real quality."

The visitors rallied and home goalkeeper Steve Arnold had to acrobatically tip Helder Costa's close-range header over the bar.

When Waterfall headed emphatically past Ruddy from a corner with 29 minutes remaining it looked as though Shrewsbury were set for a place in the FA Cup fifth round for only the second time in 28 years.

However, they ultimately came up short as they ran out of steam against a Wolves side who had greater reserves of fitness and quality.

To add to Town's frustration, skipper Mat Sadler's second booking in the competition will rule him out of next week's replay at Molineux.

Wolves subs aid recovery

Wing-back Matt Doherty's fourth goal of the season helped Wolves avert an FA Cup shock at Shrewsbury

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo made six changes to his side for Saturday's tie but after their possession-based approach failed to bring the first goal there was a noticeable drop in intensity.

Their last appearance against a side from a lower division in this competition resulted in a 1-0 loss to Luton in 2013 and Wolves appeared to be heading for the same fate.

However, the game turned on Nuno's substitutions - three full internationals in Ivan Cavaleiro, Joao Moutinho and Jimenez.

Jimenez provided more thrust and reduced the two-goal deficit with a low shot from Cavaleiro's cross, and the Mexico striker had more efforts on goal - four - than any other player.

Moutinho kept Wolves ticking in midfield as they applied the late pressure which eventually led to Doherty's leveller.

"It was a good game with an emotional and dramatic finish," Nuno said.

"They gave everything to draw the game. It was a hard game on a tough pitch and at the start of the second half we made a terrible mistake with the goal, which made it harder.

"We had to bounce back and try to find solutions. Sometimes the games can be like this and require extra effort."