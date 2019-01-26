Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Brighton 0-0 West Brom in FA Cup fourth round
Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom held Premier League Brighton to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Both sides hit the woodwork, with Brighton's Dale Stephens shooting against the post and Tosin Adarabioyo heading onto the bar for West Brom.
Brighton were the better side in a poor first half, but the visitors improved after the break.
Baggies keeper Jonathan Bond denied Glenn Murray with a superb save late on to force a replay at The Hawthorns.
Brighton fail to take advantage
Seagulls manager Chris Hughton made six changes to the side that lost to Manchester United last Saturday but his cup selection still had plenty of opportunities to wrap up this tie against a team with nine changes from its last outing.
Yves Bissouma and Beram Kayal forced Bond into good saves, but the visiting keeper, playing only his second game of the season, looked nervous at some of Brighton's frequent first-half corners.
Florin Andone's air-shot before half-time also let West Brom off the hook, and after the resumption the away side looked a different proposition as the game opened up.
Rekeem Harper flashed a fierce shot wide of Brighton's left-hand post, but the hosts responded quickly with Stephens' curling effort beating Bond but rebounding away off the upright.
Adarabioyo, on loan from Manchester City, rose well to meet a free-kick but saw his header hit the crossbar.
Bond was called upon again to drop to his right to save a shot from Viktor Gyokeres, and helped ensure his side would be in the fifth-round draw with another excellent stop to thwart the experienced substitute Murray in the 90th minute.
A spot of bother for Brighton
Hughton told BBC Sport after the game that he was "really surprised" that his side did not get a penalty when he felt Jurgen Locadia was impeded in the aftermath of Stephens' shot against the post.
And before that referee Lee Mason had consulted with VAR when Brighton's Anthony Knockaert went over after squeezing between two West Brom defenders in the area.
But neither that referral, nor another in the second half after West Brom's Hal Robson-Kanu had gone to ground, resulted in a spot-kick that could have broken the deadlock.
With an inexperienced side ending the match, West Brom boss Darren Moore will be pleased to have another chance in competition, especially after the Baggies managed just six shots compared with 24 from the hosts.
'We didn't do enough' - what the managers said
Brighton manager Chris Hughton speaking to BBC Sport: "We haven't done enough, we had a lot of ball in the final third and opportunities but we haven't done enough. They were dangerous on the counter-attack, but we didn't test them enough. Now we have a replay that both teams probably didn't want.
"We're disappointed because we were at home, and we put out a team we felt was strong enough to win. But on the balance of play we should have tested their keeper more.
On the penalty claim after Stephens hit the post: "My first impression it was penalty, the ball came off the post but Locadia was impeded in their box and went down. I am really surprised it wasn't picked up."
West Brom boss Darren Moore speaking to BBC Sport: "I am extremely proud, we had seven academy graduates in the squad today, and there might have been five on the pitch at the end. They put in some extremely good performances today, and it was a performance that suggests they are maturing. It's a credit to them and the academy system at the club.
"It was excellent from an educational point of view, and I am very pleased with their performances.
"A draw was a fair result - it was a pulsating tie and the atmosphere was good but we could not break the deadlock. We will take the replay, we will keep our own form going. We set our stall out, I'm pleased with the work-rate off the ball but we caused them problems. I was really proud."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 27Button
- 2Bruno
- 4Duffy
- 33Burn
- 22Montoya
- 11Knockaert
- 8Bissouma
- 6StephensSubstituted forPröpperat 63'minutes
- 7Kayal
- 9LocadiaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGyokeresat 72'minutes
- 10AndoneSubstituted forMurrayat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Dunk
- 13Groß
- 17Murray
- 20March
- 24Pröpper
- 31Sanchez
- 42Gyokeres
West Brom
- 23Bond
- 12Mears
- 5Bartley
- 24Adarabioyo
- 14Townsend
- 34Harper
- 28Field
- 22HoolahanSubstituted forTullochat 81'minutes
- 21Edwards
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 20LekoSubstituted forHolgateat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 13Myhill
- 16Gayle
- 31Tulloch
- 32Fitzwater
- 40Howkins
- 68Holgate
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 27,001
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Gyokeres.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mears.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Glenn Murray tries a through ball, but Viktor Gyokeres is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Mason Holgate replaces Jonathan Leko because of an injury.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Tyrone Mears.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Glenn Murray replaces Florin Andone.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bruno.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rayhaan Tulloch replaces Wes Hoolahan.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.
Attempt saved. Viktor Gyokeres (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.
Attempt missed. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Townsend.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Viktor Gyokeres replaces Jürgen Locadia.
Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tyrone Mears (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. Tosin Adarabioyo (West Bromwich Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan with a cross.
Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tyrone Mears (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rekeem Harper.
Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Davy Pröpper replaces Dale Stephens.
Attempt blocked. Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Beram Kayal.
Booking
Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jürgen Locadia (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno.
Attempt missed. Rekeem Harper (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wes Hoolahan.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.
Attempt blocked. Florin Andone (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno.