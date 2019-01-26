Brighton 0-0 West Brom in FA Cup fourth round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion highlights

Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom held Premier League Brighton to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Both sides hit the woodwork, with Brighton's Dale Stephens shooting against the post and Tosin Adarabioyo heading onto the bar for West Brom.

Brighton were the better side in a poor first half, but the visitors improved after the break.

Baggies keeper Jonathan Bond denied Glenn Murray with a superb save late on to force a replay at The Hawthorns.

Brighton fail to take advantage

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton made six changes to the side that lost to Manchester United last Saturday but his cup selection still had plenty of opportunities to wrap up this tie against a team with nine changes from its last outing.

Yves Bissouma and Beram Kayal forced Bond into good saves, but the visiting keeper, playing only his second game of the season, looked nervous at some of Brighton's frequent first-half corners.

Florin Andone's air-shot before half-time also let West Brom off the hook, and after the resumption the away side looked a different proposition as the game opened up.

Rekeem Harper flashed a fierce shot wide of Brighton's left-hand post, but the hosts responded quickly with Stephens' curling effort beating Bond but rebounding away off the upright.

Adarabioyo, on loan from Manchester City, rose well to meet a free-kick but saw his header hit the crossbar.

Bond was called upon again to drop to his right to save a shot from Viktor Gyokeres, and helped ensure his side would be in the fifth-round draw with another excellent stop to thwart the experienced substitute Murray in the 90th minute.

A spot of bother for Brighton

Hughton told BBC Sport after the game that he was "really surprised" that his side did not get a penalty when he felt Jurgen Locadia was impeded in the aftermath of Stephens' shot against the post.

And before that referee Lee Mason had consulted with VAR when Brighton's Anthony Knockaert went over after squeezing between two West Brom defenders in the area.

But neither that referral, nor another in the second half after West Brom's Hal Robson-Kanu had gone to ground, resulted in a spot-kick that could have broken the deadlock.

With an inexperienced side ending the match, West Brom boss Darren Moore will be pleased to have another chance in competition, especially after the Baggies managed just six shots compared with 24 from the hosts.

'We didn't do enough' - what the managers said

Brighton manager Chris Hughton speaking to BBC Sport: "We haven't done enough, we had a lot of ball in the final third and opportunities but we haven't done enough. They were dangerous on the counter-attack, but we didn't test them enough. Now we have a replay that both teams probably didn't want.

"We're disappointed because we were at home, and we put out a team we felt was strong enough to win. But on the balance of play we should have tested their keeper more.

On the penalty claim after Stephens hit the post: "My first impression it was penalty, the ball came off the post but Locadia was impeded in their box and went down. I am really surprised it wasn't picked up."

West Brom boss Darren Moore speaking to BBC Sport: "I am extremely proud, we had seven academy graduates in the squad today, and there might have been five on the pitch at the end. They put in some extremely good performances today, and it was a performance that suggests they are maturing. It's a credit to them and the academy system at the club.

"It was excellent from an educational point of view, and I am very pleased with their performances.

"A draw was a fair result - it was a pulsating tie and the atmosphere was good but we could not break the deadlock. We will take the replay, we will keep our own form going. We set our stall out, I'm pleased with the work-rate off the ball but we caused them problems. I was really proud."