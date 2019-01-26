Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County in FA Cup third round

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County highlights

League Two Newport County scored a last-minute equaliser to force a replay with Championship Middlesbrough.

Former Boro academy player Matthew Dolan - who never played a first-team game for the club - poked home in the fourth minute of stoppage time to take the tie back to Rodney Parade.

Daniel Ayala put Boro into the lead early in the second half.

Newport piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes and had three chances before Dolan found a way through.

County, who beat Premier League Leicester City in the last round, have only once made the fifth round of the FA Cup back in 1949.

Former Chelsea midfielder Jon Mikel Obi, who moved to the Riverside earlier this week, showed glimpses of his Champions League-winning class in his hour on the field, although at times he appeared rusty having not played since November after leaving Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

Padraig Amond had an opportunity after just 30 seconds for Newport, but Boro should have been ahead before the break after Britt Assombalonga and Aden Flint had good chances while Lewis Wing clipped the top of the bar with a long-range effort.

Amond almost gave County the lead 10 minutes before the beak when he found himself unmarked at the far post, but Darren Randolph saved well from close range.

Ayala's goal was the highlight of a second period that did not come to life until the final 10 minutes as Newport threw everything at their hosts.

Antoine Semenyo headed wide after beating his marker before volleying over from close range, while Jamille Matt forced a good save from Randolph after turning his marker and shooting from six yards out.

But Dolan's late effort means Newport could claim a £250,000 bonus as the final League Two side in the FA Cup if they can cause an upset in next week's replay.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn:

"I'm not soft but I do have a little bit of sentiment and I said to my assistant, look, we've got to give him (Dolan) a game because it's his home-town club.

"I thought with the quality he's got in his left foot if we get a set-play he might be able to score one, and that's what he did.

"He did my head in because his socks weren't ready. He hadn't taped them up properly so he took longer than he wanted. We had a few choice words but it's all forgotten about now.

"It's unbelievable - you can't write it.

"The boy who scored was an ex-Boro player and a Middlesbrough lad, and I don't think he's ever scored a goal in the box - it's a fairytale really."

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis:

"I thought they (Newport) played with great spirit and togetherness and they deserve all the credit that hopefully they will be given.

"The big disappointment for me was that we didn't stop crosses - it was almost like we were quite happy for them to stick it in the box and there were lots of occasions we could have got our bodies in the way."

Pulis on John Mikel Obi's debut:

"It's the first time he's had his boots on for a couple of months.

"John is a quality player, wonderful person, and he'll be good for us but we've got to get him fit."