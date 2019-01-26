Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Oldham Athletic 1.
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Oldham Athletic in FA Cup fourth round
Doncaster Rovers reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 63 years as they beat League Two Oldham.
Ben Whiteman got the opener with a 25-yard shot on 68 minutes which deflected in to deceive keeper Daniel Iversen.
Oldham then levelled on 84 minutes when Gevaro Nepomuceno's free-kick looped up awkwardly and Peter Clarke scrambled in the rebound from four yards.
But Whiteman won it with a 90th-minute penalty, given for handball on the say-so of the referee's assistants.
Latics captain Clarke was then sent off in the third minute of injury time, a straight red card for violent conduct after a coming-together with home keeper Marko Marosi.
That was an ignominious end to the afternoon for Clarke, who had distinguished himself in the first half with an amazing scrambled goal-line clearance, after Rovers striker John Marquis had rounded the keeper, following which he required extended treatment.
But Leicester City loan man Iversen was the chief obstacle for Rovers, with several fine saves, notably his reflex effort to keep out James Coppinger's volley before going full stretch to deny Kieran Sadlier, on his debut, with a one-hand tip round the post.
After Whiteman put Rovers ahead for the first time, with a shot which ricocheted in off Clarke's head, 1990 FA Cup semi-finalists Oldham were close to a quick response when Chris Missilou hit the post and Callum Lang could only find the side netting with the rebound.
But, although the Latics then did level, the hosts had the final word. After Oldham had appeared to have got away with an effort against the bar, referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot after consulting with both his linesman and the fourth official.
And Whiteman sent Iversen the wrong way to put the Yorkshire League One side through to the last 16 for the first time since 1956.
Oldham caretaker boss Peter Wild, who guided the Latics to their 2-1 third-round win at Premier League side Fulham, insisted after the game that he knew nothing about continued speculation linking former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes with the position.
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann:
"It's a credit to the boys. It's nice to be on the end of a late goal to win the game instead of a late goal costing us. We showed tremendous character to do that.
"It means everything. For the football club, financially, it changes our lives a little bit. If we can be the lowest league team left in the tournament there's an extra incentive.
"The boys have delivered. They were outstanding. We controlled the game for large parts but in an FA Cup tie you're always suspect to a side coming strong for 10-15 minutes which Oldham did.
"The fourth official and the linesman were adamant it was a penalty. And all of my staff and players were adamant it was a penalty."
Oldham interim boss Peter Wild told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I've seen it back now. It's not a pen. As clear as day, it's not a pen. But that's the weird and wonderful world of officials. Let's just leave it there.
"And their keeper has got Peter Clarke sent off by rolling around with his antics, which, at this level, is poor.
"They've had a lot of chances. They're always going to score one of them and they did. We stayed resilient, got a goal of our own and then it could go either way,
"But it's disappointing that a controversial decision has won the game. We've enjoyed this competition and had some good days out but I'm sure we all want some good days out in the league now."
