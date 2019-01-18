Romelu Lukaku: Man Utd striker big part of squad, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku has scored 36 goals in 77 appearances for Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku still has a key role to play at Manchester United despite starting just one match since Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager, says interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The £75m ex-Everton striker has played for just 74 minutes in Solskjaer's five league games in charge, but started the FA Cup third-round win over Reading.

Solskjaer has favoured Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

But the Norwegian said Lukaku, 25, remains "a big part of the squad".

Only Rashford and midfielder Paul Pogba have scored more than the three goals Lukaku has managed since Mourinho was sacked on 18 December.

With Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata also trying to force their way into the United starting line-up, Solskjaer has a situation that reminds him of his time as a Red Devils player.

After moving to Old Trafford in 1996, Solskjaer scored 126 goals for United in 11 seasons.

He said: "I used to be one of four strikers when we played with two. Now we have six forwards and we play with three.

"There are enough games. It is about taking your chances when you get them.

"No-one is scoring as many as Romelu in training."