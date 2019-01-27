Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Rennes 1.
Paris Saint Germain 4-1 Rennes: Edinson Cavani double helps leaders to victory
Paris St-Germain maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable victory over Rennes.
Thomas Tuchel's side have dropped just four Ligue 1 points from their opening 20 games and are 13 points clear of Lille.
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani netted in each half, with further goals from Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe.
Former Watford loanee Mbaye Niang had levelled for the visitors but PSG eased to victory without the injured Neymar.
The Brazil forward fractured a metatarsal in the previous game against Strasbourg and is doubtful for the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Manchester United on Tuesday, 12 February.
Tuchel said: "It's going to be super difficult. It is still too early to talk about a return date because we need to wait and see how he reacts to treatment to be more precise about it."
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 80mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 14BernatSubstituted forKurzawaat 76'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 13Alves da SilvaSubstituted forMeunierat 81'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 81'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Meunier
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 34N'Soki
Rennes
- 40Koubek
- 27TraoréBooked at 62mins
- 3Da Silva
- 26Gelin
- 2Zeffane
- 14Bourigeaud
- 21André
- 8Grenier
- 7SarrSubstituted forLea Silikiat 78'minutes
- 18Ben Arfa
- 11NiangBooked at 34minsSubstituted forHunouat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Siebatcheu
- 12Lea Siliki
- 20Nyamsi
- 22Del Castillo
- 23Hunou
- 30Gertmonas
- 33Camavinga
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
- Attendance:
- 43,307
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Rennes 1.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Damien Da Silva.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Meunier with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Edinson Cavani.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Thomas Meunier replaces Dani Alves.
Attempt missed. Clément Grenier (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Adrien Hunou (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. James Lea Siliki replaces Ismaila Sarr.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Juan Bernat.
Substitution
Substitution, Rennes. Adrien Hunou replaces M'Baye Niang.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Rennes 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt saved. Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Clément Grenier.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Rennes 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Booking
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hamari Traoré (Rennes).
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Rennes 1. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Silva with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt saved. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt missed. Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Clément Grenier.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt blocked. Hamari Traoré (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt missed. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Benjamin André (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Rennes 1.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Damien Da Silva (Rennes) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.