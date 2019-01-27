Italian Serie A
Lazio1Juventus2

Lazio 1-2 Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo had one shot against Lazio - the winning goal two minutes from time

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an 88th-minute penalty as champions Juventus came from behind to beat Lazio and go 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo, signed for £99.2m in the summer, netted his 17th goal of the season with a thumping spot-kick.

Juve looked to be heading for their first defeat since last April when Emre Can miscued into his own goal.

But substitute Joao Cancelo struck from close range to level the contest before Ronaldo kept his cool for victory.

Massimiliano Allegri's side capitalised on Napoli's goalless draw against AC Milan on Saturday and are now firm favourites to claim the title for the eighth straight season.

Juventus will be aiming to progress into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia when they face Atalanta in their next game on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto QuissangaSubstituted forLomba Netoat 90'minutes
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 26Radu
  • 6LeivaBooked at 49mins
  • 16Parolo
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 80mins
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forBerishaat 81'minutes
  • 19Lulic
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 82'minutes
  • 11Correa

Substitutes

  • 7Berisha
  • 14Durmisi
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 25Badelj
  • 30Lomba Neto
  • 32Cataldi
  • 49Silva
  • 96Murgia

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 70mins
  • 19BonucciSubstituted forChielliniat 41'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 24RuganiBooked at 73mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30Bentancur
  • 23CanBooked at 24mins
  • 14MatuidiBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 60'minutes
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 70'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10Dybala

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 44Fagioli
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Lazio 1, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Juventus 2.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Valon Berisha (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Pedro Neto replaces Bastos.

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 1, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Penalty Juventus. João Cancelo draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Senad Lulic (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.

Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.

Attempt missed. Emre Can (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Valon Berisha replaces Luis Alberto.

Booking

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).

Goal!

Goal! Lazio 1, Juventus 1. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.

Booking

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. João Cancelo replaces Douglas Costa.

Booking

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th January 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21192043123159
2Napoli21153339182148
3Inter Milan21124531151640
4AC Milan219842820835
5Roma2197540291134
6Sampdoria2196639261333
7Atalanta2195747301732
8Lazio219573025532
9Fiorentina217953224830
10Torino217952722530
11Sassuolo217863332129
12Parma218492127-628
13Cagliari214981930-1121
14SPAL2156101930-1121
15Genoa2055102537-1220
16Udinese2146111729-1218
17Empoli2045112439-1517
18Bologna2128111634-1814
19Frosinone2127121642-2613
20Chievo2118121742-258
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you