Match ends, Lazio 1, Juventus 2.
Lazio 1-2 Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored an 88th-minute penalty as champions Juventus came from behind to beat Lazio and go 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.
Ronaldo, signed for £99.2m in the summer, netted his 17th goal of the season with a thumping spot-kick.
Juve looked to be heading for their first defeat since last April when Emre Can miscued into his own goal.
But substitute Joao Cancelo struck from close range to level the contest before Ronaldo kept his cool for victory.
Massimiliano Allegri's side capitalised on Napoli's goalless draw against AC Milan on Saturday and are now firm favourites to claim the title for the eighth straight season.
Juventus will be aiming to progress into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia when they face Atalanta in their next game on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto QuissangaSubstituted forLomba Netoat 90'minutes
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 26Radu
- 6LeivaBooked at 49mins
- 16Parolo
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 80mins
- 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forBerishaat 81'minutes
- 19Lulic
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 82'minutes
- 11Correa
Substitutes
- 7Berisha
- 14Durmisi
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 30Lomba Neto
- 32Cataldi
- 49Silva
- 96Murgia
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioBooked at 70mins
- 19BonucciSubstituted forChielliniat 41'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 24RuganiBooked at 73mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 23CanBooked at 24mins
- 14MatuidiBooked at 49minsSubstituted forBernardeschiat 60'minutes
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forCavaco Canceloat 70'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 10Dybala
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Spinazzola
- 44Fagioli
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 1, Juventus 2.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Valon Berisha (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Pedro Neto replaces Bastos.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty Juventus. João Cancelo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Senad Lulic (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Valon Berisha replaces Luis Alberto.
Booking
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 1, Juventus 1. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Booking
Daniele Rugani (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mattia De Sciglio.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. João Cancelo replaces Douglas Costa.
Booking
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Correa.