German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich4Stuttgart1

Bayern Munich 4-1 VfB Stuttgart

Giorgos and Anastasios Donis
Dad Giorgos Donis (left) in action for Blackburn in 1996 and son Anastasios scoring against Bayern Munich on Sunday

Blackburn-born forward Anastasios Donis scored but could not prevent Stuttgart suffering a heavy Bundesliga defeat at champions Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old, who was born in the Lancashire town when his dad Giorgos played for Rovers in the 1990s, curled in an equaliser against Bayern.

Thiago, a Christian Gentner own goal, Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski were on the scoresheet for Bayern.

Bayern cut the deficit to leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27AlabaBooked at 32mins
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forGnabryat 45'minutes
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forRodríguezat 75'minutes
  • 18Goretzka
  • 29ComanSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Davies
  • 22Gnabry
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Renato Sanches

Stuttgart

  • 1Zieler
  • 32Beck
  • 18Kabak
  • 4Kempf
  • 2Insúa
  • 14EssweinSubstituted forSosaat 90'minutes
  • 20GentnerBooked at 66mins
  • 6Ascacibar
  • 9ZuberSubstituted forDidaviat 87'minutes
  • 22González
  • 11DonisSubstituted forThommyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aogo
  • 8Castro
  • 10Didavi
  • 13Grahl
  • 17Thommy
  • 24Sosa
  • 27Gomez
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamStuttgart
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 1.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Borna Sosa replaces Alexander Esswein.

Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Santiago Ascacibar (VfB Stuttgart).

Substitution

Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Daniel Didavi replaces Steven Zuber.

Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexander Esswein (VfB Stuttgart).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Kingsley Coman.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfB Stuttgart 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf.

Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Thomas Müller.

Substitution

Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Erik Thommy replaces Anastasios Donis.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 3, VfB Stuttgart 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Alaba.

Booking

Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).

Penalty missed! Still FC Bayern München 2, VfB Stuttgart 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

Penalty FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Marc-Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Nicolás González (VfB Stuttgart) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Zuber.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alexander Esswein (VfB Stuttgart) because of an injury.

Hand ball by Anastasios Donis (VfB Stuttgart).

Offside, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Anastasios Donis tries a through ball, but Nicolás González is caught offside.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Marc-Oliver Kempf (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Gentner (VfB Stuttgart).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th January 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund19153150193148
2Bayern Munich19133343202342
3B Mgladbach19123439182139
4RB Leipzig19104535181734
5Frankfurt1994639261331
6Hoffenheim197753728928
7Hertha Berlin197753130128
8Wolfsburg198472827128
9B Leverkusen198382930-127
10Mainz197662225-327
11Werder Bremen197573131026
12Schalke196492427-322
13Freiburg195682432-821
14Düsseldorf1963102138-1721
15Augsburg1936102633-715
16Stuttgart1942131542-2714
17Hannover1925121841-2311
18Nuremberg1925121643-2711
View full German Bundesliga table

