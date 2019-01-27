Bayern Munich 4-1 VfB Stuttgart

From the section

Dad Giorgos Donis (left) in action for Blackburn in 1996 and son Anastasios scoring against Bayern Munich on Sunday

Blackburn-born forward Anastasios Donis scored but could not prevent Stuttgart suffering a heavy Bundesliga defeat at champions Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old, who was born in the Lancashire town when his dad Giorgos played for Rovers in the 1990s, curled in an equaliser against Bayern.

Thiago, a Christian Gentner own goal, Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski were on the scoresheet for Bayern.

Bayern cut the deficit to leaders Borussia Dortmund to six points.