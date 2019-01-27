Match ends, Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 4.
Espanyol 2-4 Real Madrid: Bale scores on injury return
Gareth Bale scored on his return from injury as Real Madrid beat Espanyol to move up to third in La Liga.
The Welshman scored three minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to put Real Madrid 4-1 ahead.
Two goals from Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos' header had given Real a 3-1 half-time lead, with Leo Baptistao replying for Espanyol.
Raphael Varane was sent off before Roberto Rosales pulled another goal back, but Real held on for a 4-2 win.
The win sees Santiago Solari's side move back above Sevilla and narrow the gap on city rivals Atletico Madrid to five points.
Stuttering Real hold on for win
They may have ultimately secured their third win in a week, but this topsy-turvy match sums up Real Madrid's inconsistent season.
The European champions look as fearsome as ever going forward, but their vulnerability at the back perhaps explains why they are 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.
They made the perfect start, taking the lead after just four minutes. Luka Modric's curling shot was only parried by Diego Lopez and Benzema was alert to score the rebound from close range.
Modric had a role in Real Madrid's second 11 minutes later, the Croat collecting Tony Kroos' short corner and putting in a cross that was converted by Ramos.
But with Real looking in control, Espanyol got back into the game out of nothing. Baptistao pounced on a loose ball in the box before powering a shot into the roof of the net.
Real Madrid looked to have struck the decisive blow when Benzema scored his second just before half-time, the Frenchman playing a neat one-two with Vinicius Junior before stroking the ball into the corner.
With Real Madrid looking in control, Solari was able to bring on Bale, who has been sidelined for three weeks with a calf injury, midway through the second half.
Three minutes later, with virtually his first touch, Bale showed great skill to backheel the ball away from two defenders before powering a shot past Lopez for his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.
But with the game seemingly won, Real allowed Espanyol back into the game.
First Varane was deservedly shown a straight red card for tripping up Pablo Piatti when he was clean through on goal before Rosales pulled one back with a thumping volley.
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 13López
- 16López Rodríguez
- 27López
- 22Hermoso
- 12ViláSubstituted forRosalesat 64'minutes
- 10DarderSubstituted forMelendoat 75'minutes
- 21RocaBooked at 7mins
- 18LópezBooked at 85mins
- 11BaptistaoSubstituted forPiattiat 71'minutes
- 7Iglesias
- 9GarcíaBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 1Jiménez
- 4Sánchez
- 8Rosales
- 14Melendo
- 19Piatti
- 23Granero
- 31Campuzano
Real Madrid
- 25CourtoisBooked at 90mins
- 2CarvajalBooked at 81mins
- 5VaraneBooked at 72mins
- 4RamosBooked at 27minsSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 23Reguilón
- 10ModricSubstituted forMarceloat 76'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 9Benzema
- 28Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forBaleat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 11Bale
- 12Marcelo
- 18Llorente
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos
- 30Zidane
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 21,215
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 4.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).
Booking
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Álex López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Marc Roca (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Álex López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex López (Espanyol).
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Real Madrid). Video Review.
VAR: Goal.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 2, Real Madrid 4. Roberto Rosales (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Roca with a through ball.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Borja Iglesias (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Álex López (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Roca.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Melendo (Espanyol).
Offside, Espanyol. Sergio García tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sergio García (Espanyol) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Melendo.
Attempt missed. Roberto Rosales (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Óscar Melendo replaces Sergi Darder.
Attempt saved. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) is shown the red card.