Girona 0-2 Barcelona: Lionel Messi strikes as Barca reopen lead at top
Lionel Messi scored his 26th goal of the season as Barcelona re-established their five-point lead at the top of La Liga with victory over 10-man Girona.
Barca saw their lead cut by Atletico Madrid's win over Levante on Saturday, but eased past neighbours Girona.
Nelson Semedo swept home the opener on 10 minutes, while Messi dinked in a lovely finish the second half.
Girona defender Bernardo was dismissed for two yellow cards in a match which could have been played in Miami, USA.
Champions Barca had support from La Liga for the contest to be staged at the Hard Rock Stadium, but withdrew the proposal in December after the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) and players' union (AFE) objected.
Ernesto Valverde's side could have had a more comfortable margin of victory, but Girona goalkeeper Bono saved efforts from Messi and Luis Suarez.
Home side Girona had plenty of chances of their own, but former Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani could not find a way past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, being denied three times by the Germany international goalkeeper.
Barca face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, needing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg.
Line-ups
Girona
- 13BonoBooked at 52mins
- 5Alcalá
- 2BernardoBooked at 51mins
- 15Ramírez LópezBooked at 69mins
- 24Porro
- 23GarcíaSubstituted forSoares de Pauloat 70'minutes
- 8Pons
- 6Granell NoguéSubstituted forPaikat 86'minutes
- 34Fernández
- 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forLozanoat 80'minutes
- 7StuaniBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 4Ramalho
- 12Soares de Paulo
- 19Lozano
- 20Muniesa
- 35Paik
- 37Pachón
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 31minsSubstituted forVermaelenat 77'minutes
- 18Alba
- 22VidalBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRamos de Oliveira Meloat 58'minutes
- 5BusquetsBooked at 43minsSubstituted forRobertoat 82'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 7Coutinho
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 8Ramos de Oliveira Melo
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 19Boateng
- 20Roberto
- 24Vermaelen
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 14,021
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Second Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 2.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Paik Seung-Ho (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Arthur (Barcelona).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Coutinho (Barcelona).
Pedro Porro (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Pere Pons (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juanpe.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Paik Seung-Ho replaces Álex Granell.
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Lozano (Girona).
Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Girona).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Sergio Busquets.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Pere Pons (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Anthony Lozano replaces Portu.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Cristhian Stuani.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Thomas Vermaelen replaces Clément Lenglet.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic following a fast break.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Pedro Alcalá (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Álex Granell (Girona).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pedro Alcalá.
Attempt blocked. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
Valery Fernández (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Douglas Luiz replaces Aleix García.