AC Milan 0-0 Napoli: Visitors' Serie A title hopes hit
Napoli's hopes of securing a first Serie A title since 1990 suffered a blow with a goalless draw at AC Milan.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are eight points behind unbeaten leaders Juventus, who face Lazio on Sunday (19:30 GMT).
Piotr Zielinski had three efforts kept out by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Milan's Mateo Musacchio saw his close-range shot saved.
Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella equalled Gabriel Batistuta's record of scoring in 11 straight Serie A games.
Former Italy international Quagliarella, 35, netted twice in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Udinese, taking his tally to 16 for the season.
The double took him to 143 top-flight goals in his career, overtaking legendary striker Christian Vieri.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 22Musacchio
- 13Romagnoli
- 68Rodríguez
- 79Kessié
- 14Bakayoko
- 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forBoriniat 69'minutes
- 8Fernández Saez
- 63CutroneBooked at 17minsSubstituted forPiatekat 71'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forLaxaltat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Borini
- 12Conti
- 16Bertolacci
- 18Montolivo
- 19Piatek
- 20Abate
- 35Plizzari
- 90Donnarumma
- 93Laxalt
Napoli
- 25Ospina
- 2Malcuit
- 33AlbiolBooked at 86mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário RuiSubstituted forGhoulamat 72'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 8RuizBooked at 90mins
- 20Zielinski
- 24InsigneSubstituted forOunasat 88'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forVerdiat 80'minutes
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 9Verdi
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 17Hamsik
- 19Maksimovic
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
- 31Ghoulam
- 42Diawara
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 0, Napoli 0.
Simone Verdi (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Davide Calabria (Milan).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) for hand ball.
Hand ball by Fabián Ruiz (Napoli).
Foul by Simone Verdi (Napoli).
Fabio Borini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Diego Laxalt replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mateo Musacchio.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Simone Verdi replaces Dries Mertens.
Attempt saved. Mateo Musacchio (Milan) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Krzysztof Piatek.
Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Ospina (Napoli) because of an injury.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suso (Milan).
Offside, Napoli. Kalidou Koulibaly tries a through ball, but Faouzi Ghoulam is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Mário Rui.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Patrick Cutrone.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Fabio Borini replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but Arkadiusz Milik is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).