AC Milan 0-0 Napoli: Visitors' Serie A title hopes hit

Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma made a total of six saves against Napoli

Napoli's hopes of securing a first Serie A title since 1990 suffered a blow with a goalless draw at AC Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are eight points behind unbeaten leaders Juventus, who face Lazio on Sunday (19:30 GMT).

Piotr Zielinski had three efforts kept out by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Milan's Mateo Musacchio saw his close-range shot saved.

Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella equalled Gabriel Batistuta's record of scoring in 11 straight Serie A games.

Former Italy international Quagliarella, 35, netted twice in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Udinese, taking his tally to 16 for the season.

The double took him to 143 top-flight goals in his career, overtaking legendary striker Christian Vieri.

In fine company...