Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Hannover 96: Jadon Sancho provides two assists

Jadon Sancho has already won three international caps for England

Jadon Sancho provided two assists as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Hannover 5-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to nine points.

English teenager Sancho, 18, has now supplied nine league goals - as well as scoring six - after laying on Mario Gotze for Dortmund's third.

Achraf Hakimi, Marco Reus, Raphael Guerreiro and Axel Witsel also scored.

Marvin Bakalorz grabbed a late consolation goal for Hannover but the contest was already over.

Champions Bayern Munich will be aim to cut the deficit when they face Stuttgart on Sunday (14:30 GMT).