La Liga: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe
Atletico Madrid moved two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after beating Getafe, who had two players sent off.
Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez scored for Diego Simeone's side, while the visitors had Djene Dakonam and Leandro Cabrera dismissed late on - both for two bookable offences.
Atletico have lost just once in the 20 league games this season.
Sevilla moved above Real Madrid into third place in the table after thrashing Levante 5-0.
Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all netted for the hosts.
Barca travel to Girona on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT) and Real face Espanyol (19:45) with live text commentary of both games on the BBC Sport website.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4AriasBooked at 48mins
- 24Giménez
- 2GodínSubstituted forTorres Belénat 45'minutes
- 21Hernández
- 11Lemar
- 5Partey
- 14HernándezBooked at 76mins
- 8Saúl
- 7Griezmann
- 9N KalinicSubstituted forMollejoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 20Torres Belén
- 32Garcés
- 35Montero
- 40Mollejo
- 43Moya
- 47Muñoz
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2DakonamBooked at 88mins
- 4González
- 6CabreraBooked at 90mins
- 8Portillo
- 18Arambarri
- 20MaksimovicSubstituted forCristóforoat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 3Pacheco AntunesSubstituted forSáizat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19MolinaSubstituted forMataat 45'minutes
- 9RodríguezBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 7Mata
- 11Sáiz
- 15Cristóforo
- 16Flamini
- 21Miquel
- 27Duro
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 55,709
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away26
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Victor Mollejo tries a through ball, but Juanfran is caught offside.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Booking
Samu Sáiz (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
(Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Samu Sáiz (Getafe).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Djené Dakonam (Getafe) for a bad foul.
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a through ball.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.
Foul by Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Hand ball by Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt saved. Samu Sáiz (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno González (Getafe).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.
Attempt saved. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Sebastián Cristóforo (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Getafe).
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.