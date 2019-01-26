Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid2Getafe0

La Liga: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Antoine Griezmann
Griezmann has scored 16 goals for Atletico Madrid this season

Atletico Madrid moved two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after beating Getafe, who had two players sent off.

Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez scored for Diego Simeone's side, while the visitors had Djene Dakonam and Leandro Cabrera dismissed late on - both for two bookable offences.

Atletico have lost just once in the 20 league games this season.

Sevilla moved above Real Madrid into third place in the table after thrashing Levante 5-0.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all netted for the hosts.

Barca travel to Girona on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT) and Real face Espanyol (19:45) with live text commentary of both games on the BBC Sport website.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4AriasBooked at 48mins
  • 24Giménez
  • 2GodínSubstituted forTorres Belénat 45'minutes
  • 21Hernández
  • 11Lemar
  • 5Partey
  • 14HernándezBooked at 76mins
  • 8Saúl
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9N KalinicSubstituted forMollejoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 20Torres Belén
  • 32Garcés
  • 35Montero
  • 40Mollejo
  • 43Moya
  • 47Muñoz

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 2DakonamBooked at 88mins
  • 4González
  • 6CabreraBooked at 90mins
  • 8Portillo
  • 18Arambarri
  • 20MaksimovicSubstituted forCristóforoat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 3Pacheco AntunesSubstituted forSáizat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19MolinaSubstituted forMataat 45'minutes
  • 9RodríguezBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 7Mata
  • 11Sáiz
  • 15Cristóforo
  • 16Flamini
  • 21Miquel
  • 27Duro
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
55,709

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away26

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Getafe 0.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Victor Mollejo tries a through ball, but Juanfran is caught offside.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Booking

Samu Sáiz (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

(Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Samu Sáiz (Getafe).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Djené Dakonam (Getafe) for a bad foul.

Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a through ball.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.

Foul by Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Leandro Cabrera (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Hand ball by Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by José Giménez.

Attempt saved. Samu Sáiz (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).

Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jaime Mata (Getafe).

Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).

Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Victor Mollejo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno González (Getafe).

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by David Soria.

Attempt saved. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Booking

Sebastián Cristóforo (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Getafe).

Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Sebastián Cristóforo replaces Nemanja Maksimovic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th January 2019

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona20144256213546
2Atl Madrid21128132131944
3Sevilla21106536221436
4Real Madrid2011363024636
5Alavés209562223-132
6Getafe218762518731
7Valencia2161142218429
8Real Betis208572525029
9Real Sociedad207582524126
10Eibar216872630-426
11Levante217593240-826
12Girona205962326-324
13Espanyol2073102130-924
14Ath Bilbao2041152126-523
15Leganés215882026-623
16Real Valladolid205781723-622
17Celta Vigo205693234-221
18Rayo Vallecano2055102436-1220
19Villarreal213992129-818
20Huesca2025131739-2211
View full Spanish La Liga table

