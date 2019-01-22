Women's International Friendlies
Italy Women2Wales Women0

Italy 2-0 Wales: Jess Fishlock and Angharad James hail names on shirts for first time

Italy's Ilaria Mauro is challenged by Wales pair Sophie Ingle and Cori Williams
Italy's Ilaria Mauro is challenged by Wales pair Sophie Ingle and Cori Williams

Jess Fishlock and Angharad James say it was a significant moment to play for Wales with their names on the back of their shirts for the first time.

Tuesday's 2-0 friendly loss in Italy saw the women's kit given parity with their male counterparts.

Wales' record cap holder Fishlock tweeted: "We finally have our names on our shirt... what a moment."

Midfielder James said it was "something so small but... we've been fighting for, for a very long time".

Although a youthful Wales side were beaten by Italy, thanks to a double from Ilaria Mauro, Fishlock said it was not the result of the game that was significant.

"To many, this step for us is a step they probably don't understand, but for us [it's] a long 12 years of fighting and we finally have our names on our shirt," said the 32-year-old.

"From now on that's all players will remember... the fight is hard, it's long but it's worth it."

Jess Fishlock on Twitter

Everton Ladies midfielder James believes that it was another important step in promoting women's football in Wales.

"It just gives that little bit extra... hopefully we can push women's football in the right direction and really push for young girls who might come to watch the next campaign, the next friendly, and they'll be able to see you get your names on the back of your shirt just like the men now," James, 24, told BBC Sport Wales.

"So to finally get to that point we're all really happy."

The Football Association of Wales declined to comment.

Using the contest as a warm-up for their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, Wales gave debuts to Emma Jones while Cori Williams earned a first start at a snowy Cesena.

Birmingham City Ladies centre-back Hayley Ladd won her 50th cap.

However, a strong Italian side earned the win as Mauro headed home in the first half before clipping home a second on the stroke of half-time.

Grace Harrell also made her debut for Jayne Ludlow's side as a second-half substitute, with Fishlock, earning her 113th Wales cap, coming closest to getting the visitors on the scoresheet.

Wales' next match is another friendly against Republic of Ireland on 28 February, which will be played on neutral ground in Malaga, Spain.

Line-ups

Italy Women

  • 12Pipitone
  • 7GuagniSubstituted forBoattinat 45'minutes
  • 3Gama
  • 5LinariSubstituted forFusettiat 45'minutes
  • 13BartoliSubstituted forBursiat 79'minutes
  • 2Bergamaschi
  • 6Giugliano
  • 19GalliSubstituted forCernoiaat 66'minutes
  • 18Bonansea
  • 9SabatinoSubstituted forTarenziat 69'minutes
  • 11MauroSubstituted forGirelliat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Bursi
  • 90Cernoia
  • 91Giacinti
  • 92Bonfantini
  • 93Serturini
  • 94Tarenzi
  • 95Boattin
  • 96Fusetti
  • 97Marchitelli
  • 98Girelli
  • 99Mascarello

Wales Women

  • 1O'SullivanSubstituted forSkinnerat 76'minutes
  • 5RobertsSubstituted forDykesat 76'minutes
  • 14Ladd
  • 13Williams
  • 3Evans
  • 8James
  • 10Fishlock
  • 4Ingle
  • 11HardingSubstituted forDaviesat 76'minutes
  • 15HughesSubstituted forHorrellat 83'minutes
  • 9JonesSubstituted forWardat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Dykes
  • 6Lawrence
  • 7Ward
  • 12Skinner
  • 16Nolan
  • 17Estcourt
  • 18Filbey
  • 19Wynne
  • 20Florence Powell
  • 22Horrell
  • 23Davies
Referee:
Marina Visnjic

Live Text

Match ends, Italy Women 2, Wales Women 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Italy Women 2, Wales Women 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Wales Women. Grace Horrell replaces Elise Hughes.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy Women. Giulia Bursi replaces Elisa Bartoli.

Substitution

Substitution, Wales Women. Claire Skinner replaces Laura O'Sullivan.

Substitution

Substitution, Wales Women. Gwennan Davies replaces Natasha Harding.

Substitution

Substitution, Wales Women. Loren Dykes replaces Rhiannon Roberts.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy Women. Stefania Tarenzi replaces Daniela Sabatino.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy Women. Valentina Cernoia replaces Aurora Galli.

Substitution

Substitution, Wales Women. Helen Ward replaces Emma Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy Women. Lisa Boattin replaces Alia Guagni.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy Women. Laura Fusetti replaces Elena Linari.

Substitution

Substitution, Italy Women. Cristiana Girelli replaces Ilaria Mauro.

Second Half

Second Half begins Italy Women 2, Wales Women 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Italy Women 2, Wales Women 0.

Goal!

Goal! Italy Women 2, Wales Women 0. Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Italy Women 1, Wales Women 0. Ilaria Mauro (Italy Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alia Guagni.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd January 2019

As It Stood

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you