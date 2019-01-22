Italy 2-0 Wales: Jess Fishlock and Angharad James hail names on shirts for first time

Italy's Ilaria Mauro is challenged by Wales pair Sophie Ingle and Cori Williams

Jess Fishlock and Angharad James say it was a significant moment to play for Wales with their names on the back of their shirts for the first time.

Tuesday's 2-0 friendly loss in Italy saw the women's kit given parity with their male counterparts.

Wales' record cap holder Fishlock tweeted: "We finally have our names on our shirt... what a moment."

Midfielder James said it was "something so small but... we've been fighting for, for a very long time".

Although a youthful Wales side were beaten by Italy, thanks to a double from Ilaria Mauro, Fishlock said it was not the result of the game that was significant.

"To many, this step for us is a step they probably don't understand, but for us [it's] a long 12 years of fighting and we finally have our names on our shirt," said the 32-year-old.

"From now on that's all players will remember... the fight is hard, it's long but it's worth it."

Everton Ladies midfielder James believes that it was another important step in promoting women's football in Wales.

"It just gives that little bit extra... hopefully we can push women's football in the right direction and really push for young girls who might come to watch the next campaign, the next friendly, and they'll be able to see you get your names on the back of your shirt just like the men now," James, 24, told BBC Sport Wales.

"So to finally get to that point we're all really happy."

The Football Association of Wales declined to comment.

Using the contest as a warm-up for their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign, Wales gave debuts to Emma Jones while Cori Williams earned a first start at a snowy Cesena.

Birmingham City Ladies centre-back Hayley Ladd won her 50th cap.

However, a strong Italian side earned the win as Mauro headed home in the first half before clipping home a second on the stroke of half-time.

Grace Harrell also made her debut for Jayne Ludlow's side as a second-half substitute, with Fishlock, earning her 113th Wales cap, coming closest to getting the visitors on the scoresheet.

Wales' next match is another friendly against Republic of Ireland on 28 February, which will be played on neutral ground in Malaga, Spain.