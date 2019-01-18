Cowdenbeath unhappy after Rangers Scottish Cup tie is postponed

The Central Park pitch hours before kick-off

Cowdenbeath director Tom Ewing believes their Central Park pitch was playable, despite their Scottish Cup tie against Rangers being postponed.

Friday's fourth-round match was called off because of a frozen pitch after an inspection by a local referee three hours before it was due to start.

"The referee's made his decision and we've got to abide by that, but we are hugely disappointed," Ewing said.

"We didn't call the referee in. We felt the pitch was fine."

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan added: "The decision was taken there and then. Come kick-off time, I think it would have been playable.

"If it was Berwick Rangers, the game would have gone ahead in my opinion."

The 4,300-capacity ground was sold out for a match due to be shown live on TV, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers playing the first game after the Premiership's winter break.

Cowdenbeath felt they had done enough to make sure there was no postponement - but the game will now be played on Wednesday, 30 January.

Volunteers helped the League Two club lay protective covers over the playing surface on Wednesday, and they were removed on the day of the match.

The Scottish FA said it was their decision to call the pitch inspection.

"We were confident that the pitch was good," Ewing told BBC Scotland. "Some of the Rangers staff arrived and the next thing there were discussions with the SFA and they wanted to send the referee along.

"It's their game and we've got to abide by that. It was a local referee that was called out and in our view it was only a precaution.

"We played in the Betfred Cup a couple of games here after a long, dry summer and I would absolutely say the pitch was harder then that it is now."