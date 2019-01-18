VAR training could take a year before Scottish football adopts technology

VAR has been used in La Liga

Introducing VAR in Scottish football would take around 12 months for the relevant training and testing to take place, BBC Scotland has learned.

The timescale would open the door for the video technology to play a part next season, possibly in the latter stages of the Scottish Cup.

Premiership managers have called for VAR and met officials at a summit hosted by the Scottish FA on Thursday.

Hearts' Craig Levein says VAR is needed "for a number of different reasons".

"I'm hopeful that it will take the pressure off the referees and I'm sure they would agree with that, and it would increase the number of right decisions," the Tynecastle manager said. "So for me it's a no-brainer.

"I would rather it was embraced as quickly as possible. Everyone agreed last night that it would make things so much easier for everybody and if there's something as obvious as that which could be a solution to the problem, then I think we should go full steam ahead to implement it. It's as simple as that."

Discussions will take place over the practicalities of introducing video assistant referee and how it will be financed.

"It was good to sit down and look people in the eye and have a chat about it," added Levein.

"I think there's a bit more empathy when that happens and generally when you come face-to-face with referees and other managers it's on match day. So last night was good from that point of view. There has to be something that comes out of it, and VAR is the answer to that problem."