Yohan Benalouane: Nottingham Forest sign Leicester City defender

Martin O'Neill has made Leicester City's Tunisia international defender Yohan Benalouane his first signing since becoming Nottingham Forest boss.

The 31-year-old centre-half has moved to the Reds on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

Benalouane joined the Foxes in 2015 but made only 29 appearances and was loaned out to Italian side Fiorentina in 2016.

Ex-Republic of Ireland boss O'Neill was appointed by Forest on Monday following the departure of Aitor Karanka.

"The manager is a big personality in England," said Benalouane.

"Everyone knows him; he is a person who knows what he wants, that is important and it is an honour to work for him."

