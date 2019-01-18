Jan Siewert: Huddersfield approach Borussia Dortmund coach

Jan Siewert has been under-23 coach at Borussia Dortmund

Huddersfield have made an enquiry with Borussia Dortmund for coach Jan Siewert to become their new manager.

Siewert, 36, is coach of Dortmund's second team, a role David Wagner held before joining Huddersfield in 2015.

Wagner left as Terriers manager by mutual consent on Monday.

It is not known whether there has been a deal secured for Siewert, although German publication Bild claim a 300,000 euro (£264,000) compensation fee has been agreed.

Huddersfield have said there will not be an announcement on Wagner's successor before Sunday's Premier League game with Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium and have pledged to take their time to find the right man.

The Terriers have gone 10 games without a win and are eight points from Premier League safety with 16 games of the season remaining.

Siewert succeeded Norwich boss Daniel Farke as manager of Dortmund's second string.

He has managed Rot-Weiss Essen, who play in the fourth tier in Germany, and been assistant manager at Bochum, who are in the second tier.