Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app
Matty Taylor could be available again for Bristol City's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Championship rivals Bolton.
Adam Webster and Jack Hunt are doubtful with injuries from Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest, and goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa picked up a knock in training.
Bolton may make several changes as boss Phil Parkinson said he has one eye on Tuesday's league game with Reading.
Youngsters Joe Pritchard and Luca Connell could feature having both made their senior debut in recent weeks.
MATCH FACTS
- This is the third FA Cup meeting between Bristol City and Bolton - the Robins have won each of the previous two, 5-0 in 1903 and 3-1 in 1979.
- Bolton have not reached the FA Cup fifth round since 2011-12. They have not done so outside the top-flight sine 2000-01 under Sam Allardyce.
- Bristol City have not won any of their past three FA Cup fourth-round ties, last reaching the fifth round in the 2000-01 season after eliminating Kingstonian.
- Bolton manager Phil Parkinson's last FA Cup fourth-round match was in 2014-15 as Bradford City manager - a 4-2 away win at Chelsea.
- Josh Magennis was involved in four goals in Wanderers' 5-2 win over Walsall in the third round, scoring a hat-trick and assisting Bolton's first goal.