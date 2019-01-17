VAR: Scottish football's referees and managers back its introduction after summit

Andrew Dallas, Kevin Clancy and John Beaton represented the referees at McDiarmid Park

Scottish football's top-flight managers and officials have backed the introduction of video assistant referee (VAR) technology following a summit.

At a meeting hosted by the Scottish FA in Perth, chief executive Ian Maxwell said there was now "a real appetite to investigate VAR".

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon said the meeting was "very productive".

"I think the most unanimous decision was VAR, for the referees and the managers as well," he said.

Referee John McKendrick this month told BBC Scotland that there had been an increased volume of "totally unacceptable" criticism of match officials this season.

John Beaton, who reported to police online threats he allegedly received following Rangers' win over Celtic last month, was one of three referees to attend the meeting at St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park.

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers and Rangers' Steven Gerrard were among the managers in Perth, with Lennon emerging as their spokesman.

"It was very respectful," he said. "There was a lot of humour, a lot of debate at times and I think everyone came out of it feeling better about themselves."

There had also been a discussion around the possibility of appointing full-time referees and a number of issues around the SFA's new disciplinary procedure, which has itself come under fire.

Lennon suggested that compliance officer Clare Whyte, who is in her first season in charge, had been "very impressive".

However, the biggest breakthrough from what Maxwell describe as a "good, positive meeting" appears to have been VAR.

"I think the managers see the benefit of it not only in the World Cup but different leagues and competitions throughout Europe," the SFA chief executive said.

Clubs to bear cost but no "quick fix"

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was among the managers attending in Perth

The SFA will investigate its introduction along with the Scottish Professional Football League, but Maxwell thought that it would be down to the clubs to bear the brunt of financing.

"I think Scottish football can afford it," he said. "The SPFL have an amount of money and most of that is distributed to the clubs.

"If an element of that has to be taken to cover the costs of VAR then that's a decision the clubs have to make."

Maxwell also pointed out that, although initial discussions had been held with the company that runs VAR for world governing body Fifa, it was "a long-term project" and "not a quick fix".

"Obviously there is a training element for referees," he said. "I think the current Fifa programme takes 12 months to get through, but it's definitely going to be worth it in the long run."

Meanwhile, he added that he thought "the managers will have a better understanding of different processes and how the association works" following the meeting in Perth.