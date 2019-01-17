County Antrim Shield: Final live on BBC Sport NI website and Radio Ulster

Crusaders lifted the County Antrim Shield last season by beating Ballymena 4-2 in the final

The BBC Sport NI website will have live coverage of the County Antrim Shield Final between holders Crusaders and Linfield on Tuesday, 5 February.

In addition to the live video coverage on the BBC Sport NI website, the final will also be live on BBC Radio Ulster.

"The County Antrim Shield Final is a highlight in the local football calendar," said BBC Sport NI Executive Producer Jane Tohill.

"It's great to be able to deliver it to a wide audience."

The BBC Sport NI Executive Producer added: "BBC Sport NI remains committed to finding ways to bring our local football fans and all sports fans the best possible action across a range of sports".

County Antrim FA secretary Adam Simpson said that governing body were "delighted" with BBC Sport NI's announcement.

"This will be the third consecutive final that the BBC will have broadcast live and reinforces their support for local football," said Mr Simpson.

"It promises to be a thrilling final between current holders and Irish League Champions Crusaders and Linfield, 43-time winners of the competition, most recently in 2017 when they defeated Crusaders."

Thomas Kane will commentate on the decider on the BBC Sport NI website where he will be joined by former Irish League striker Diarmuid O'Carroll.

Radio Ulster coverage will begin from 19:00 BST as as Joel Taggart presents the programme from the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Michael McNamee will be joined in the radio commentary box by Phillip Major with analysis from Liam Beckett.