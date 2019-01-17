Steve Clarke tells Kilmarnock fans: 'Boo Jordan Jones and you are booing me too'

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones will join Rangers in the summer

Steve Clarke has warned that if Kilmarnock supporters boo Jordan Jones, then they are effectively booing him as a manager as well.

Jones, 24, has signed a pre-contract deal to join Rangers in the summer.

A boyhood Rangers fan, he came in for flak from some fans after celebrating his impending move to Ibrox on Twitter.

"If fans boo Jordan, then they're booing me as well because, if I select Jordan, then they're criticising my selection," said Clarke.

The Rugby Park side play Forfar in the Scottish Cup on Saturday before hosting Rangers in the Premiership on Wednesday.

"I don't think that [Rangers game] one's awkward for Jordan," said Clarke. "I decide that one. That's my decision. There's nothing for Jordan to decide in that one. It's not awkward for Jordan at all."

Jones, who has five caps for Northern Ireland and has played over 100 games for Kilmarnock, has agreed a four-year deal with Rangers.

He explained that he was "probably a bit too over-excited" when sharing his feelings on Twitter.

"A bit of inexperience at the time," he said. "I can't take it back. The only way I can win the fans back is by performances on the pitch.

"The only thing I can do is show how committed I am, like I have over the last two-and-a-half years."

Kilmarnock 'need to sit and suffer' over Stewart

Clarke went on to reveal he "had a feeling" Birmingham would recall Greg Stewart after the striker's prolific loan spell over the first half the season, adding that he would "love to have him back".

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the English Championship side are looking for a January transfer fee.

"It's a financial decision by Birmingham and we just need to sit and suffer and see," said Clarke, who stated that striker Eamonn Brophy is not for sale this month.

"We have a budget here at Kilmarnock and we need to work within that budget. Billy Bowie (managing director) is very, very generous. It's not a case of me going to the board and asking for more money.

"The money would be there if we needed it, but it's not as simple as that. It's a negotiation and a process. I'm happy with the way the club is dealing with it.

"I spoke to Greg yesterday and the only one I feel sorry for is Greg because he's back in Birmingham and he's training with the under-18s."