Scottish FA hosts Perth summit with referees and managers

Hearts manager Craig Levein in discussion with referee John Beaton

Scottish Premiership managers will meet with top-flight referees on Thursday evening to discuss a way forward after recent high-profile controversies.

The talks, chaired by Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell, will take place at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

Criticism of officials and the SFA's disciplinary process has been widespread during the first half of the season.

Referees met together at a training day on Sunday in Edinburgh.

SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte will also be at the meeting.

Referee John McKendrick told BBC Scotland earlier this month: "It is a coming together of people interested in football to think about what we have to do to make it better."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke will not be in attendance because his invitation only arrived on Tuesday and he had already made plans.

"There's a lot of good people in that meeting and hopefully they can find a good way forward," he said. "It's important to support the referees.

"Everybody talks about VAR, but the first thing that has to happen in Scottish football is for the refs to go full-time. That will improve the decision-making and then, if you can add VAR to that, you'll have a much better game."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who will attend the gathering is also an advocate of full-time referees.

"I'm sure referees work as hard as they possibly can," he said. "But if they're full-time then you're working hard to improve. That ultimately will give you confidence and that confidence you can take into games.

"If they're full-time they can congregate on a Monday and analyse and look at the clips and have mentors that help them."

'Controversial decisions have dominated the narrative' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland

The focus will be on two main issues - refereeing and compliance.

Clare Whyte will face questions from managers over the consistency of the compliance process.

Recent controversial incidents on the field are likely to be raised, but post-match comments from managers about refereeing performance - and the subsequent disciplinary issues arising from that - are also likely to form part of the discussion.

From a refereeing point of view, the meeting will also focus on the possibility of VAR and full-time referees.

Controversial decisions have dominated the narrative this season. The vast majority of managers will be in attendance and they know this is a big opportunity to make their feelings clear

As for the authorities, they will be seeking to restore harmony to what has become an increasingly fractious and acrimonious climate of late between clubs and officialdom.