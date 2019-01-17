Coleraine sign Glentoran winger Dylan Davidson on a two-and-a-half year deal

Davidson scored five times in 56 appearances for Glentoran

Dylan Davidson has become Coleraine's fifth January signing after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Bannsiders.

The winger joins from Glentoran having made 56 appearances for the Oval side.

"He has a great delivery and will provide us with natural width on the left hand side," manager Rodney McAree told the club website.

"Dylan is only 19 so he has a bright future ahead of him and one that we are looking forward to develop."

McAree has been extremely active in his first transfer window since taking over the reins at the Showgrounds in September.

Jamie Glackin and Cormac Burke have again linked-up with the manager they worked under at Dungannon Swifts, while Mark Edgar and Ben Doherty have also joined.

Davidson, who scored five times for the Glens, becomes the second player to leave the club this week after defender James Ferrin signed a deal with Dungannon on Tuesday.

Glentoran's win over Institute on Saturday was their first since October, while Coleraine have enjoyed a recent upturn in form and can move to within a point of fourth place Glenavon with a win over Ards on Friday night.

Davidson could feature in that game but will not be eligible as Coleraine seek to retain the Irish Cup, having already featured in this season's competition for Glentoran.