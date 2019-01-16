Gavin Whyte apologises over lewd act video

Media playback is not supported on this device Whyte warned over future conduct

Northern Ireland and Oxford United winger Gavin Whyte says he was "stupid" after being filmed performing a lewd act in public.

Police are "conducting enquiries" into the incident, while his international and club managers described Whyte's actions as "unacceptable".

"I apologise to anyone I offended - I was stupid and completely regret being part of it," Whyte, 22, said.

"I hope Oxford and NI fans can forgive me for a moment of real stupidity."

He added: "I want to thank everyone for the nice messages and hopefully they can see it for what it is - a drunk night out where I did something childish and wrong.

"It was wrong, I know that, but it happened and now I have to try and move on. I have so many good people around me."

Whyte released a statement on the Oxford club website and said he was "embarrassed beyond words".

Footage of Whyte and a friend was shared on social media.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Tuesday they were "conducting enquiries into the matter".

Whyte, who has won four caps for Northern Ireland, joined Oxford from Crusaders last August and has scored six goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill said: "I know Oxford United will discipline him appropriately for this significant mistake and both his club and the Irish FA will put in place measures to make sure he learns from it."

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said the incident was "totally out of character".