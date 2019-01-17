Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA star Mario Hezonja
Arsenal's game with Chelsea on Saturday is a crucial game in the battle for the top four, but who will come out on top?
BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "The Gunners were beaten at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season but they had a very good spell in the game when they battered the Blues.
"The Gunners have defensive issues but they showed against Tottenham before Christmas what they are capable of in big games like this.
"With the crowd behind them, it would be typical if they went out and beat Chelsea - they have definitely got enough quality in midfield and attack to win this one."
Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.
This week he is up against New York Knicks basketball star Mario Hezonja.
The Croatian small forward played in Thursday's NBA London game against Washington Wizards.
Hezonja, 23, is a Newcastle fan and is backing them to beat fellow strugglers Cardiff on Saturday.
While playing for Barcelona at the start of his basketball career, Hezonja was asked if he had been to see Lionel Messi in action at the Nou Camp.
"Let Messi come to see me", was his response.
So, which NBA stars does Hezonja think are the best football players?
He told BBC Sport: "From what I've seen, Joel Embiid [of the Philadelphia 76ers] and Tony Parker [of the Charlotte Hornets]. I have to say myself too!"
|Premier League predictions - week 23
|Result
|Lawro
|Mario
|SATURDAY
|Wolves v Leicester
|4-3
|2-0
|0-1
|Bournemouth v West Ham
|2-0
|2-1
|0-1
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|4-3
|2-0
|2-0
|Man Utd v Brighton
|2-1
|3-0
|2-0
|Newcastle v Cardiff
|3-0
|2-0
|2-1
|Southampton v Everton
|2-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Watford v Burnley
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|Arsenal v Chelsea
|2-0
|2-1
|1-2
|SUNDAY
|Huddersfield v Man City
|0-3
|0-2
|0-2
|Fulham v Tottenham
|1-2
|0-2
|0-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS
All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.
SATURDAY
Wolves 4-3 Leicester
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Mario's prediction: 0-1
Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Mario's prediction: 0-1
Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Mario's prediction: 2-0
Man Utd 2-1 Brighton
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Mario's prediction: 2-0
Newcastle 3-0 Cardiff
Whether or not Magpies boss Rafa Benitez really wanted to progress in the FA Cup or not, I think their win at Blackburn on Tuesday is a big thing.
If your kids can win, like Newcastle's did, you think: 'Hold on a minute, maybe we are not that bad.'
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Mario's prediction: 2-1
Southampton 2-1 Everton
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Mario's prediction: 0-0
Watford 0-0 Burnley
Lawro's prediction: 0-1
Mario's prediction: 0-0
Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea
Lawro's prediction: 2-1
Mario's prediction: 1-2
SUNDAY
Huddersfield 0-3 Man City
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Mario's prediction: 0-2
Fulham 1-2 Tottenham
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Mario's prediction: 0-2
How did Lawro do last time?
From last week's Premier League games, Lawro got five correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 110 points.
He beat Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, who got three correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 30 points.
|Total scores after week 22
|Lawro
|1,910
|Guests
|1,700
|Lawro v Guests
|P22
|W11
|D2
|L9
|+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PTS
|+/-
|1
|Man City
|22
|19
|3
|0
|60
|+1
|2
|Man Utd
|22
|18
|3
|1
|57
|+4
|=3
|Liverpool
|22
|13
|9
|0
|48
|-2
|=3
|Tottenham
|22
|14
|6
|2
|48
|0
|5
|Chelsea
|22
|14
|4
|4
|46
|-1
|=6
|Everton
|22
|12
|1
|9
|37
|+4
|=6
|Leicester
|22
|11
|4
|7
|37
|+2
|8
|Arsenal
|22
|10
|3
|9
|33
|-3
|9
|Newcastle
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|+9
|=10
|Fulham
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|+9
|=10
|Burnley
|22
|7
|6
|9
|27
|+5
|12
|Watford
|22
|8
|2
|12
|26
|-5
|13
|West Ham
|22
|7
|3
|12
|24
|-4
|=14
|Bournemouth
|22
|6
|5
|11
|23
|-2
|=14
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|5
|11
|23
|0
|16
|Wolves
|22
|6
|3
|13
|21
|-5
|17
|Southampton
|22
|5
|2
|15
|17
|-1
|18
|Cardiff
|22
|3
|5
|14
|14
|-1
|19
|Brighton
|22
|2
|6
|14
|12
|-6
|20
|Huddersfield
|22
|2
|4
|16
|10
|0
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19
|SCORE
|GUEST LEADERBOARD
|160
|David Ginola
|140
|The 1975's Ross MacDonald
|120
|Joe Thomas
|110
|Yatez
|90
|Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark
|87
|Lawro (average after 22 weeks)
|80
|Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg
|60
|Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte
|50
|Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Theo Ellis.
|40
|Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington
|30
|Oti Mabuse
Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)
Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)