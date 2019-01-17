Premier League predictions: Lawro v NBA star Mario Hezonja

Arsenal's game with Chelsea on Saturday is a crucial game in the battle for the top four, but who will come out on top?

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "The Gunners were beaten at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season but they had a very good spell in the game when they battered the Blues.

"The Gunners have defensive issues but they showed against Tottenham before Christmas what they are capable of in big games like this.

"With the crowd behind them, it would be typical if they went out and beat Chelsea - they have definitely got enough quality in midfield and attack to win this one."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against New York Knicks basketball star Mario Hezonja.

The Croatian small forward played in Thursday's NBA London game against Washington Wizards.

Hezonja, 23, is a Newcastle fan and is backing them to beat fellow strugglers Cardiff on Saturday.

While playing for Barcelona at the start of his basketball career, Hezonja was asked if he had been to see Lionel Messi in action at the Nou Camp.

"Let Messi come to see me", was his response.

So, which NBA stars does Hezonja think are the best football players?

He told BBC Sport: "From what I've seen, Joel Embiid [of the Philadelphia 76ers] and Tony Parker [of the Charlotte Hornets]. I have to say myself too!"

Premier League predictions - week 23 Result Lawro Mario SATURDAY Wolves v Leicester 4-3 2-0 0-1 Bournemouth v West Ham 2-0 2-1 0-1 Liverpool v Crystal Palace 4-3 2-0 2-0 Man Utd v Brighton 2-1 3-0 2-0 Newcastle v Cardiff 3-0 2-0 2-1 Southampton v Everton 2-1 1-1 0-0 Watford v Burnley 0-0 0-1 0-0 Arsenal v Chelsea 2-0 2-1 1-2 SUNDAY Huddersfield v Man City 0-3 0-2 0-2 Fulham v Tottenham 1-2 0-2 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Wolves 4-3 Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mario's prediction: 0-1

Bournemouth 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mario's prediction: 0-1

Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mario's prediction: 2-0

Man Utd 2-1 Brighton

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mario's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle 3-0 Cardiff

Whether or not Magpies boss Rafa Benitez really wanted to progress in the FA Cup or not, I think their win at Blackburn on Tuesday is a big thing.

If your kids can win, like Newcastle's did, you think: 'Hold on a minute, maybe we are not that bad.'

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mario's prediction: 2-1

Southampton 2-1 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Mario's prediction: 0-0

Watford 0-0 Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Mario's prediction: 0-0

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Mario's prediction: 1-2

SUNDAY

Huddersfield 0-3 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mario's prediction: 0-2

Fulham 1-2 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mario's prediction: 0-2

How did Lawro do last time?

From last week's Premier League games, Lawro got five correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 110 points.

He beat Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse, who got three correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 30 points.

Total scores after week 22 Lawro 1,910 Guests 1,700

Lawro v Guests P22 W11 D2 L9

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 22 19 3 0 60 +1 2 Man Utd 22 18 3 1 57 +4 =3 Liverpool 22 13 9 0 48 -2 =3 Tottenham 22 14 6 2 48 0 5 Chelsea 22 14 4 4 46 -1 =6 Everton 22 12 1 9 37 +4 =6 Leicester 22 11 4 7 37 +2 8 Arsenal 22 10 3 9 33 -3 9 Newcastle 22 8 5 9 29 +9 =10 Fulham 22 8 3 11 27 +9 =10 Burnley 22 7 6 9 27 +5 12 Watford 22 8 2 12 26 -5 13 West Ham 22 7 3 12 24 -4 =14 Bournemouth 22 6 5 11 23 -2 =14 Crystal Palace 22 6 5 11 23 0 16 Wolves 22 6 3 13 21 -5 17 Southampton 22 5 2 15 17 -1 18 Cardiff 22 3 5 14 14 -1 19 Brighton 22 2 6 14 12 -6 20 Huddersfield 22 2 4 16 10 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 87 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Theo Ellis. 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington 30 Oti Mabuse

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)