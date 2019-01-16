We are all role models, says Scotland's Erin Cuthbert as World Cup build-up starts

Erin Cuthbert has scored seven goals for her country

International friendly: Norway v Scotland Venue: La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain Date: Thursday, 17 January Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Erin Cuthbert realises the "responsibility" of representing Scotland after being part of the World Cup-bound squad.

Chelsea forward Cuthbert, 20, scored four goals as the Scots finished top of their qualifying group to reach the finals of the tournament for the first time, this year being held in France.

Shelley Kerr's side play Norway in a friendly in Spain on Thursday.

"All 23 of us are now role models," Cuthbert told BBC Scotland.

"I realise the responsibility that we've got for little kids growing up now. They look up to us. We need to continue our success on the pitch.

"I was a fan, I used to go to all the games. I used to beg my dad to go out of work to take me and however far it was - hours away - I'd still be there. It's the greatest honour to now put on that shirt."

Cuthbert was once a mascot for the national team and had a poster of Scotland's all-time top scorer Julie Fleeting on her wall.

Now she is the youngest member in Kerr's squad, who will also face Iceland in Spain this month as Scotland prepare for their second successive finals appearance after reaching Euro 2017.

"They all look after me," explained Cuthbert. "They're all my aunties.

"I've only been here for a couple of years so I respect them and I respect the journey that they've been on. I love to learn off them.

"I'm very passionate about my country. I'm the type of player that doesn't leave anything in the tank and I'll give everything until I can't give anymore.

"I just want to be solely known as a very hard working team player and I just want to contribute to the team as much as I can."