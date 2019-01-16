Asian Cup - Group C
South Korea2China0

Asian Cup: South Korea beat China to win group

South Korea forward Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min (right) played for Tottenham on Sunday before flying to the UAE on Monday

Son Heung-min said he did not expect to play for so much of South Korea's Asian Cup win over China in Abu Dhabi.

The forward, 26, played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United on Sunday before flying out to join the South Korea squad on Monday.

Son played for 89 minutes as South Korea won 2-0 on Wednesday to progress to the last 16 as Group C winners.

"I'm a bit tired," said the South Korea captain, who had a hand in both goals.

"But it's an honour to wear this red shirt and play for the national team. My first game of the tournament, a clean sheet, 2-0 - it's a happy afternoon."

Son has played 13 games for Tottenham since the start of December and remained with Spurs as South Korea won their first two group games 1-0.

Having returned to the side against China, he won the penalty from which Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring before setting up the second goal for Kim Min-jae.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages. South Korea's win means they will play one of the third-placed teams in the last 16 on 22 January and, if they win, a quarter-final on 25 January.

Spurs face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on 24 January and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on 27 January.

Line-ups

South Korea

  • 1Kim Seung-gyu
  • 22Kim
  • 4Kim
  • 19Kim Young-Gwon
  • 3Kim
  • 6Hwang
  • 5Jung Woo-Young
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forKoo Ja-Cheolat 89'minutes
  • 17LeeSubstituted forJu Se-Jongat 81'minutes
  • 18HwangSubstituted forJiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ju Se-Jong
  • 9Ji
  • 10Lee Jae-Sung
  • 12Lee Seung-Woo
  • 13Koo Ja-Cheol
  • 14Hong Chul
  • 15Jung Seung-Hyun
  • 16Ki Sung-yueng
  • 20Kwon
  • 21Kim Jin-hyeon
  • 23Cho Hyun-Woo

China

  • 1Yan
  • 5ZhangBooked at 79mins
  • 2Liu
  • 4Shi
  • 17ZhangBooked at 21mins
  • 15WuSubstituted forGaoat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10ZhengSubstituted forChiat 57'minutes
  • 8ZhaoBooked at 20mins
  • 16Jin
  • 22Yu
  • 19LiuSubstituted forYuat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yu
  • 6Feng
  • 7Wu
  • 9Xiao
  • 11Hao
  • 12Zhang
  • 13Chi
  • 14Wei
  • 18Gao
  • 20Yu
  • 21Piao
  • 23Wang
Referee:
Abdulrahman Al Jassim
Attendance:
13,579

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamChina
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away14

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th January 2019

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1UAE31204225
2Thailand311135-24
3Bahrain31112204
4India31024403

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Jordan32103037
2Australia32016336
3Palestine302103-32
4Syria301225-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1South Korea33004049
2China32015326
3Kyrgyzstan31024403
4Philippines300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran32107077
2Iraq32106247
3Vietnam310245-13
4Yemen3003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar22008086
2Saudi Arabia22006066
3Lebanon200204-40
4North Korea2002010-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Uzbekistan22006156
2Japan22004226
3Oman200213-20
4Turkmenistan200227-50
View full Asian Cup tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you