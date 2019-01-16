Asian Cup: South Korea beat China to win group

Son Heung-min (right) played for Tottenham on Sunday before flying to the UAE on Monday

Son Heung-min said he did not expect to play for so much of South Korea's Asian Cup win over China in Abu Dhabi.

The forward, 26, played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester United on Sunday before flying out to join the South Korea squad on Monday.

Son played for 89 minutes as South Korea won 2-0 on Wednesday to progress to the last 16 as Group C winners.

"I'm a bit tired," said the South Korea captain, who had a hand in both goals.

"But it's an honour to wear this red shirt and play for the national team. My first game of the tournament, a clean sheet, 2-0 - it's a happy afternoon."

Son has played 13 games for Tottenham since the start of December and remained with Spurs as South Korea won their first two group games 1-0.

Having returned to the side against China, he won the penalty from which Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring before setting up the second goal for Kim Min-jae.

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages. South Korea's win means they will play one of the third-placed teams in the last 16 on 22 January and, if they win, a quarter-final on 25 January.

Spurs face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on 24 January and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on 27 January.