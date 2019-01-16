Scott McTominay: Man Utd midfielder could leave on loan

Scott McTominay (left) in action against Reading in the FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is the subject of loan interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

McTominay has featured only once in the Premier League under United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in the final minute of Sunday's win at Tottenham.

The Scotland international, 22, is under contract until June 2021.

The club have yet to decide whether to let McTominay leave Old Trafford for the second half of the season.

That decision could be influenced by whether fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini stays at United.

After months of negotiations, the 31-year-old Belgium international signed a new two-year deal in June.

However, Fellaini has started only one Premier League game since United were defeated at Manchester City on 11 November.

One obvious issue would be Fellaini's wages, meaning that if he was to move, it would only be for a longer contract.