Oumar Niasse: Cardiff City sign Everton striker on loan

Cardiff City have signed Everton striker Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent.

The Senegal international joined Everton for £13.5m from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 and has scored nine goals for the Toffees.

But the 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park this season, making only seven appearances.

He is available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Newcastle.

"I'm really pleased to be at Cardiff City," Niasse, who had a spell on loan at Hull City in 2017, told the Cardiff City website.

"Having heard about the manager [Neil Warnock] from other players and met him earlier today, I knew this was the right move for me.

"Other clubs were interested, but I was convinced that this was where I wanted to come."

The move is subject to international clearance and Premier League approval.

The Bluebirds are also still hopeful of signing Nantes striker Emiliano Sala in a deal worth about £15m.

Cardiff manager Warnock expects the Argentine to have a medical with the Welsh club on Friday.

Regarding the signing of Niasse, Warnock also revealed he sought the advice of his former Sheffield United player Phil Jagielka, who is now at Everton and has played alongside the nine-cap Senegalese striker.

"He said he's [Niasse] my type of player and that he would do well for us, the way that he plays," said the Bluebirds boss.

"When I'm looking to improve the squad there's not many players available on loan. I was going to take [Nathaniel] Clyne and then I couldn't have done Niasse.

"I'm a massive believer in fate so it probably wasn't to be, the Clyne thing, and now this opportunity's come.

"He [Niasse] has got a chance, like Victor [Camarasa, Cardiff's midfielder on loan from Real Betis], to put himself in the shop window.

"Even if we brought in Sala, it will be up to the lads with the shirt to keep it. I won't change it just because I've paid money for somebody."

