FA Cup: Five fourth round ties to look out for this weekend

FA Cup fourth round on the BBC Date: 25-28 January Coverage of all matches, including highlights, across the BBC Sport website and app; Arsenal v Manchester United, Millwall v Everton and Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday live on BBC One; extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

It is FA Cup fourth-round weekend - a competition that started with 736 clubs is down to the final 32.

There are just four more hurdles to clear before the final, but who will make it to Wembley on 18 May?

Will Barnet, the last non-league club standing, make it through to the fifth round?

And who will emerge triumphant in the heavyweight battle between record 13-time winners Arsenal and 12-time champions Manchester United?

BBC Sport takes a look at five of this weekend's 16 ties.

Arsenal v Manchester United: Who'll be getting shirty?

Friday, 25 January (19:55 GMT), live on BBC One

The date is 14 April 1999. Manchester United and Arsenal are locked at 1-1 in an FA Cup semi-final replay at Villa Park, Dennis Bergkamp cancelling out David Beckham's long-range opener.

The tie is deep into extra-time, penalties are looming, and United are down to 10 men after Roy Keane's red card, when Patrick Vieira gives the ball away to 25-year-old substitute Ryan Giggs inside United's half.

In what is considered by many to be one of the great FA Cup moments, Giggs embarks on an incredible solo run, going past a number of Arsenal players before lashing past David Seaman from an angle - and promptly whips off his shirt in celebration.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wonder goal, open goal and Welbeck's revenge - Big moments from Arsenal v Man Utd

"To score that goal, on that occasion was great for me and great for the team in what was a momentous year," said Giggs, who played a key part as United went on to secure a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now the caretaker manager at Old Trafford, was part of United's team at Villa Park. Will we witness another cup epic between Arsenal and United when they meet at Emirates Stadium on Friday?

Since 1999, Arsenal and United have played six times in the FA Cup - including the 2005 final, which United dominated but failed to take their chance and lost 5-4 on penalties.

Did you know? Arsenal have won the FA Cup in the previous three seasons they've beaten Manchester United in the competition - 2003, 2005 and 2015.

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham: Who'll hit the fifth-round jackpot?

Saturday, 26 January (15:00 GMT)

There will be at least one club from below the Championship in Monday's fifth-round draw, which is live on The One Show on BBC One from 1900 GMT.

That is because Doncaster Rovers, seventh in League One, entertain Oldham Athletic, 12th in League Two.

It is only three months ago that Oldham's players threatened to go on strike over unpaid wages. Under interim manager Pete Wild, the Latics have picked up.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Geoff Thomas & Andy Ritchie relive epic weekend

Oldham are three-time FA Cup semi-finalists - with forward Andy Ritchie appearing in two of those against Manchester United in 1990 and 1994. United won both after replays.

Speaking after Oldham's third-round win at Fulham on 6 January, Oldham fan Wild, who attended his first match 28 years ago, said: "I want Manchester United in the next round as in 1994 they ruined my childhood."

Doncaster have a striker in fine form as they aim to reach the fifth round for the first time since 1956. Former Millwall forward John Marquis has scored in all three rounds of this season's FA Cup to help the Yorkshire club overcome Chorley, Charlton and Championship side Preston.

Did you know? Doncaster and Oldham are meeting for the fourth time in seven seasons in the FA Cup. Oldham won in 2012-13 and 2016-17, with Doncaster triumphing in 2014-15.

Millwall v Everton: The Tim Cahill derby

Saturday, 26 January (17:30 GMT), live on BBC One

Mention Millwall and Everton and Tim Cahill's name comes to mind.

Cahill played for Dennis Wise's Millwall in the 2004 FA Cup final against Manchester United, who won 3-0 thanks to two goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and another from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two months later, the Australian had signed for Everton - and scored the winning goal for the Toffees when the two clubs last met in the FA Cup in 2006.

#10YearChallenge: Tim Cahill (left) celebrates scoring for Everton in 2008 and (right) turning out for Millwall in 2018

Cahill returned to Millwall for a second spell last January but has since joined Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC at the age of 39.

When the fourth-round draw was made, Cahill tweeted, "My two teams have drawn each other," before adding three blue hearts.

Will Millwall, 19th in the Championship, produce an upset against an Everton team 11th in the Premier League? There is one good omen for the Toffees: they have progressed in their past 10 FA Cup ties against non-Premier League opposition.

Did you know? Millwall have won their past four home FA Cup matches against Premier League sides - Leicester City (2017), Watford (2017), Bournemouth (2017) and Aston Villa (2013).

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham: Will Downes deliver a Hammer blow?

Saturday, 26 January (19:45 GMT)

Will there be Saturday night FA Cup fireworks at Kingsmeadow?

West Ham had to come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup earlier this season and, five months on, the two clubs meet again.

Wimbledon are bottom of League One, eight points from safety, after losing 18 of their 29 games. In contrast, Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham have won six of their past 10 Premier League matches.

This will be the second meeting of the season between AFC Wimbledon and West Ham after they met in the Carabao Cup in August, with the Hammers coming from behind to win 3-1 at the League One club

Wally Downes, Wimbledon's boss, had a two-year stint at West Ham as a coach before leaving the club in December 2012.

Downes was part of Sam Allardyce's backroom team when the Hammers beat Blackpool 2-1 in the 2012 Championship play-off final.

Seven months later, Allardyce decided Downes should leave, and Wimbledon's boss said: "I wasn't really happy with the way it ended there."

Did you know? West Ham have been eliminated from two of their past four FA Cup ties against League One teams, losing 2-0 at Wigan Athletic in the fourth round last season and Sheffield Wednesday in 2012.

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday: Another fourth-round Stamford Bridge shock?

Sunday, 27 January (18:00 GMT), live on BBC One

On paper, holders Chelsea ought to progress without too many complications.

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for consistency and are 16th in the Championship.

But this is the FA Cup - and it is not that long ago Chelsea were on the receiving end of a huge fourth-round shock.

On 24 January 2015, Jose Mourinho's side seemed to be coasting after going 2-0 up against Bradford City at Stamford Bridge.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mourinho calls cup exit 'a disgrace'

Cue one of the most amazing fightbacks as the League One club hit four goals without reply to dump Chelsea out.

Wednesday, whose new manager Steve Bruce does not start his job until 1 February, will be backed by almost 6,000 fans in London.

"The noise of the travelling supporters will be something the players react to and we want to give them something back," said Wednesday caretaker manager Steve Agnew.

Did you know? Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated from eight of their 10 FA Cup ties with Chelsea, last knocking them out in the 1965-66 semi-final.

Full FA Cup fourth round fixtures

Friday, 25 January

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers (19:45)

Arsenal v Manchester United (19:55)

Saturday, 26 January

Accrington Stanley v Derby County (12:30)

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion (15:00)

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic (15:00)

Manchester City v Burnley (15:00)

Middlesbrough v Newport County (15:00)

Newcastle United v Watford (15:00)

Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers (15:00)

Shrewsbury Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00)

Swansea City v Gillingham (15:00)

Millwall v Everton (17:30)

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United (19:45)

Sunday, 27 January

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (16:00)

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday (18:00)

Monday, 28 January

Barnet v Brentford (19:45)