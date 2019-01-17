Irish Premiership: Coleraine hoping to improve Friday night form against Ards

Ards and Coleraine played out a goal-less draw at Bangor in September

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree wants his side to improve on their last two Friday night results when they face Ards at the Clandeboye (20:00 GMT).

The Bannsiders lost 1-0 at home to Newry in the league on 30 November and fell 4-0 at Glenavon two weeks later.

"Our last two Friday night matches have not been good enough so we have to make sure we approach it with positivity, desire and commitment," said McAree.

"We need to go to Ards determined to pick up another three points."

Since their heavy defeat by Glenavon at Mourneview Park, Coleraine have gone five games unbeaten in the Premiership, a run which sees them occupy fifth position in the table.

Defender Graham Crown is in contention to play after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Stephen O'Donnell, Aaron Burns and Alexander Gawne will require another two to three weeks before bring considered for a return to action.

Ards have won just three of their top-flight outings and are two points adrift of Newry City at the bottom, having played two games more than Darren Mullen's men.

Ards drew 0-0 with Coleraine in September but McAree's side came out on top 1-0 at Ballycastle Road in December.