Irish Premiership: Crusaders and Linfield set for key league encounter

Colin Coates and Joel Cooper in action during Linfield's 4-1 win over Crusaders on 8 December

Crusaders face Linfield in a key match in the Irish Premiership title race at Seaview on Saturday - the first of three upcoming games between the sides.

They will meet in the Irish Cup sixth round on 2 February and in the County Antrim Shield final on 5 February.

"These are all big games. Bring them on. We relish them, as will Crusaders," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"If we get a result it might bring us back into this title race," argued Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.

"We are on a good run at the moment - the league performances have been good and we have got ourselves in a position now where we can maybe challenge.

"Other teams have games in hand on us so it's not really in our control at the minute.

"Sometimes it's better to be chasing rather than leading it from the front. There's a long way to go and there's a huge amount of football to be played so we're looking forward to the challenge," added Baxter.

Third-placed Crusaders are three points behind leaders Linfield, having played one game more than their rivals.

Blues have upper hand this season

Linfield beat the champions 2-0 at Seaview in August and then trounced their Belfast rivals 4-1 at Windsor Park in December.

The Blues are also on a run of 10 outings unbeaten in all competitions, winning nine of those and conceding only three goals.

"They dominated us last season but we've had the better of it against them this year so it should be a tasty game," commented Healy.

"They're a good side and they've signed a few good players but we'll be going there to win the game.

"You know what you're going to face so we have to turn up. They're a big strong physical outfit who can play.

"They've got players who can hurt you in many different areas and we play each other three times in two and a half weeks so we'll grow accustomed to each other."

Johnny McMurray scored a last-gasp goal when Ballymena beat Glenavon 2-1 in November - Glenavon won 4-0 in August

Glenavon will try to breathe fresh life into their title challenge when they host Ballymena United in another keenly anticipated encounter at Mourneview Park.

"We've said from the start of the season that we want to try and get into Europe and that remains our aim," explained Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"The teams above us are going well at the minute but all we can do is look to the next game. David (Jeffrey) has them flying this year. He has transformed the squad and they are playing really good high tempo stuff so we need to be on the top of our game to get a result.

"We have lost four big starting players in the last six months in Joel Cooper, Bobby Burns, Mark Sykes and Ben Doherty but that's part of the game.

"Those situations are out of our control but it's really difficult to replace players of that quality. It's really difficult to go out and replace like for like.

"We've been looking but there's nothing there at the moment. We'll keep looking and keep searching."

The Lurgan Blues have snapped up midfielder Robert Garrett from Linfield this week.

Swifts out to repeat cup wins over Reds

Elsewhere Dungannon Swifts will hope to repeat their two cup successes over Cliftonville when the sides play at Stangmore Park.

"I've never doubted that we have quality players in the squad and now we're playing with a bit of momentum and a bit of confidence," said Dungannon boss Kris Lindsay after his charges' 2-2 draw at Ballymena last week.

"Long may it continue. If we continue to show the same level of effort and commitment we'll do ok," he added.

"It's a tricky wee pitch down there but we'll concentrate on ourselves and try to build on our win over Ards," said Reds boss Barry Gray.

In the day's other games Warrenpoint Town host Institute and Newry City travel to the Oval to play Glentoran.

"We've a lot of important games coming up so we need to make sure we keep positive," warned Newry City boss Darren Mullen.

"It's difficult when you're on a losing streak but when you're putting the effort in at some point and time it's going to turn.

"We have not had much luck in front of goal but when we get everybody back I'm hoping we'll be a better side for it."

Newry have Declan Carville available again, along with new signings Ger Pender and Pablo Cavalcante, who signed for the club last week.