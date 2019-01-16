Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Maja, Rangers, Worrall, Aberdeen, Shinnie, Hearts, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers has been installed as favourite to replace under-fire Claude Puel at Leicester City. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Wigan Athletic. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic could be set to snap up English striker Josh Maja from Sunderland, with defender Jack Hendry moving to the north-east on loan as part of the deal. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill could hamper Rangers' title bid by recalling Joe Worrall from his Ibrox loan spell following his appointment as Nottingham Forest chief. (Daily Record, print edition)

Terry Butcher, the former Rangers captain, believes that opposition teams will deliberately target Celtic's rearguard in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign after their unconvincing display in the 1-0 loss to their city rivals. (Herald)

The US-based owners of Dundee and Dundee United have joined forces to shoot down claims the respective clubs are on course to merge. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic are set to pass up the chance to sign Yaya Toure despite the Ivory Coast legend leaving the door open for a possible move to Parkhead. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein intends to give teenager Aidan Keena a chance in the first team after recalling him from a season-long loan at Dunfermline.(Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Celtic striker Pierre van Hooijdonk says the club must back Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market, with Rangers posing a serious challenge to their title hopes. (Daily Record)

Latest Dundee United signing Ian Harkes believes his all-action style of football will be a hit in Scotland with the Tangerines. (Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has accused British tennis of failing to capitalise on his success. (Scotsman)

Scottish golfer Scott Jamieson has made an encouraging start to the new European Tour season after the huge relief of his new baby coming through open-heart surgery. (Scotsman)