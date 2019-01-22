Heart of Midlothian v Dundee
Scottish Premiership
- Hearts have won their past three home league matches against Dundee, scoring five goals and conceding none.
- Dundee have lost 13 of their past 17 top-flight trips to Tynecastle Park against Hearts (W2 L2).
- Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been involved in 11 goals in his past 11 Scottish Premiership appearances at Tynecastle (9 goals, 2 assists).
- Dundee have collected fewer away Premiership points this season than any other side (W1 D1 L8).
- 19 of Hearts' last 22 home league goals have been scored in the first half - the hosts haven't scored a second-half goal in any of their past six home Premiership games.