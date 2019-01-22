Scottish Premiership
Hearts19:45Dundee
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee

Steven Naismith was on target in a 3-0 win for Hearts away to Dundee in October
Steven Naismith was on target in a 3-0 win for Hearts away to Dundee in October

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts have won their past three home league matches against Dundee, scoring five goals and conceding none.
  • Dundee have lost 13 of their past 17 top-flight trips to Tynecastle Park against Hearts (W2 L2).
  • Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been involved in 11 goals in his past 11 Scottish Premiership appearances at Tynecastle (9 goals, 2 assists).
  • Dundee have collected fewer away Premiership points this season than any other side (W1 D1 L8).
  • 19 of Hearts' last 22 home league goals have been scored in the first half - the hosts haven't scored a second-half goal in any of their past six home Premiership games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you