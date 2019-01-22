Kilmarnock v Rangers

Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock19:45Rangers
Venue: Rugby Park

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has scored four goals in two games against Kilmarnock this season
  • Kilmarnock are unbeaten in four home Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers (W2 D2) since a 5-1 defeat in May 2011.
  • Rangers have already faced Kilmarnock twice this season in all competitions, winning one and drawing one - Alfredo Morelos has scored all four of their goals against Killie in 2018-19.
  • Excluding own-goals, Scottish players have scored 25 league goals for Kilmarnock in the this season - more than any other side. Only four of the 43 goals scored by Rangers have been scored by Scotsmen.
  • Since his debut in August 2017, Alfredo Morelos has scored 26 Premiership goals for Rangers - eight more than any other player in the division.
  • Rangers captain James Tavernier has provided eight assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, the most of any player.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

