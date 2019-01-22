Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45Livingston
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Livingston

St Johnstone were 1-0 winners at Livingston on 31 October
  • This is the first time St Johnstone have hosted Livingston in the top-flight since February 2002, when they won 3-0.
  • Livingston have not beaten St. Johnstone in the top-flight since December 2001, a 2-1 victory.
  • St Johnstone have won just 38% of their points this season in home games (13/34), the lowest percentage in the division, while Livingston have the lowest percentage of points in away games (23% - 7/30).
  • St Johnstone have used 16 Scottish players in the top-flight this season - only opponents Livingston (17) have used more.
  • Livingston forward Ryan Hardie, on loan from Rangers, has scored five goals in five Scottish Premiership starts.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
