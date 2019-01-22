Scottish Premiership
Motherwell19:45Hibernian
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hibernian

Stevie Mallan (centre) was on target when Hibs beat Motherwell 3-0 on the opening day of the season
Stevie Mallan (centre) was on target when Hibs beat Motherwell 3-0 on the opening day of the season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell have lost their past three Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian - as many as they'd lost in their previous 15 meetings.
  • Hibernian have not won back-to-back top-flight visits to Motherwell since September 2009.
  • Motherwell have not lost three consecutive home top-flight matches since a run of five ending in March 2017.
  • Hibernian's Florian Kamberi - who scored on his league debut against Motherwell - has been involved in 19 goals since that game in January 2018 (14 goals, 5 assists), seven more than any other Easter Road player.
  • Motherwell's last five league goals have been scored by either Danny Johnson (two) or Tom Aldred (three).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you