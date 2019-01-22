Motherwell v Hibernian
- Motherwell have lost their past three Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian - as many as they'd lost in their previous 15 meetings.
- Hibernian have not won back-to-back top-flight visits to Motherwell since September 2009.
- Motherwell have not lost three consecutive home top-flight matches since a run of five ending in March 2017.
- Hibernian's Florian Kamberi - who scored on his league debut against Motherwell - has been involved in 19 goals since that game in January 2018 (14 goals, 5 assists), seven more than any other Easter Road player.
- Motherwell's last five league goals have been scored by either Danny Johnson (two) or Tom Aldred (three).