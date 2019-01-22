Scottish Premiership
Celtic19:45St Mirren
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v St Mirren

St Mirren held 10-man Celtic to a 0-0 draw in Paisley in September
St Mirren held 10-man Celtic to a 0-0 draw in Paisley in September

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB & the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic are unbeaten in each of their last 16 league matches against St. Mirren (W14 D2) since a 0-4 defeat in March 2010.
  • St Mirren's last visit to Celtic Park was in March 2017 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final, losing 4-1 despite leading 1-0 at half-time.
  • Odsonne Edouard has scored five goals and assisted two in his last four home Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic.
  • St Mirren have won once on the road this season, away to Motherwell in the league last month.
  • Celtic's last home defeat on a Wednesday was in November 2016 against Barcelona in the Champions League - they've won 10 and drawn five at Celtic Park in all competitions since then.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20133446143242
2Rangers21126343162742
3Kilmarnock21125432201241
4Aberdeen21123634241039
5Hearts2111372626036
6St Johnstone2010462524134
7Livingston218672619730
8Hibernian217863022829
9Motherwell2163122033-1321
10Hamilton2142151443-2914
11St Mirren2133151539-2412
12Dundee2124151546-3110
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you