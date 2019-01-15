St Mirren: Blackburn Rovers' Brad Lyons reunited with Oran Kearney after loan

Brad Lyons joins the Buddies from Blackburn until the end of the season

Oran Kearney says Brad Lyons' battling qualities will be crucial as he brought his former Coleraine midfielder to St Mirren on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old was sold to the English Championship club in September when Kearney was manager of the Northern Ireland Premier League outfit.

Kearney says he brings with him "everything we need for the battle we are in" near the foot of the table.

"He will bring a huge amount of good attributes to us," the manager said.

"But more than anything a hunger and a desire to be here."

Lyons made 119 appearances, scoring 19 goals, before winning a move to Blackburn for an undisclosed fee and signing a loan deal until an 18-month contract kicked in this month.

Kearney also highlighted the Ballymoney-born player's versatility.

"I could ask him to play in front of the back four and he would do that with great discipline, or I could ask him to play ahead of the midfield and link things and get beyond," he told St Mirren's website.

Lyons, who becomes the Buddies fourth signing of the January transfer window, will complete the season with the Scottish Premiership club.

He said: "There was always rumours because the manager was at Coleraine.

"I was buzzing that the club was interested in me because it's such a great club in a high league.

"I know the way the manager works and he knows the way I play, so that relationship was always going to stand us in good stead."

