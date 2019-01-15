Gavin Whyte: Police look into Oxford United & Northern Ireland forward lewd act video

Media playback is not supported on this device Whyte warned over future conduct

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are "conducting enquiries" after international forward Gavin Whyte was filmed performing a lewd act in public.

Whyte will be disciplined by his club, League One side Oxford United, after he exposed himself in the street while on a night out in Belfast.

Footage of the 22-year-old and a friend was shared on social media.

Whyte's club and international managers have both described the player's actions as "unacceptable".

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill said: "Gavin's actions in the video fall far below the standards we expect from a Northern Ireland international.

"I know Oxford United will discipline him appropriately for this significant mistake and both his club and the Irish FA will put in place measures to make sure he learns from it."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "Police are aware of a video on social media and are conducting enquiries into the matter."

Whyte joined Oxford from Irish Premiership side Crusaders in August and has scored six goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

He scored on his international debut against Israel in September.

"It's totally out of character," Oxford manager Karl Robinson said in a club statement. "Gavin is a quiet, respectful young man, who is totally devastated by this.

"I've rarely heard anyone so remorseful for something that he regrets and knows he shouldn't have done.

"Clearly he had drunk too much, and we will deal with that too, but whether you are a footballer or not that sort of behaviour is wrong on every level."