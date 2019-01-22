On the move - January's African transfers

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has not played for Senegal since 2015

A round-up of all the main transfers involving African players after 15 January.

The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.

Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's closed on 18 January.

23 January:

Gabon international Yrondu Musavu-King has signed for French third-tier side US Boulogne until the end of the season in a bid to revive his career.

The 27-year-old defender has been out of contract since leaving Swiss club St Gallen last June.

He had been on loan at the Swiss side from Italy's Udinese, for who he never played a competitive match.

Sierra Leone midfielder Michael Lahoud will continue his career in the USA with second-tier San Antonio FC.

The 32-year-old moves from USL Championship rivals Cincinnati FC, with no further details of deal released.

Turkish Super Lig's bottom club Rizespor have completed the loan signing of Nigeria international defender Chidozie Awaziem.

The 22-year-old centre-back joins from Portuguese giants FC Porto until the end of the season.

He has only made 15 appearances for Porto's first team squad since joining the club in 2014.

A member of Nigeria squad to the 2018 World Cup, he has one goal and five caps for the Super Eagles.

22 January:

Senegal's former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has returned to play in Turkey this time with Istanbul Basaksehir.

France-born Ba joins the Turkish league leaders on loan until the end of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Former Nigeria Under-17 World Cup winner, Chidiebere Nwakali, has signed for his eighth club in four years..

The 22-year-old has joined Swedish club Kalmar FF on a three-year deal as a free agent.

The midfielder joined English side Manchester City in 2014, a year after winning the Under-17 World Cup but never made a competitive appearance for the club.

City were keen for him to get competitive game time, so they sent him out on loan to Málaga B, Girona, Start, Sogndal and Aberdeen before releasing him last year.

Most recently he had a short spell at Polish second-tier club Raków Częstochowa.

21 January:

Kevin-Prince Boateng played for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups

Former Tottenham and Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined Barcelona on loan for the remainder of the season.

The La Liga leaders have the option to sign the 31-year-old from Serie A side Sassuolo for a £7.1m fee in the summer.

DR Congo forward Yannick Bolasie has returned to Everton after the winger chose to cut short his loan at Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old started only nine games for Villa after moving on loan from Goodison Park last summer.

Egyptian club Al Masry have confirmed the signing of Nigeria's Ezekiel Bassey on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 22-year-old former Enyimba winger had a short loan spell at Spanish giants Barcelona B side and Iranian club Paykan in 2017.

He made his debut for Nigeria against Swaziland in a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

Guinea forward Ismael Bangoura has joined Al Batin on loan until the end of the season from Saudi Arabia rivals Al Raed.

The former Guinean international made 53 appearances for Al Raed and scored 35 goals since since he joined the club from French club Nantes in 2015.

The 34-year old played at three Africa Cup of Nations finals and made made 52 appearances for Guinea scoring 13 goals before he retired from international football.

19 January:

Senegal defender Pope Djibril Diaw has joined French top-flight club Angers on a two-and-a-half year deal from Polish side Korona Kielce.

The deal will keep the 24-year-old centre-back, who has previously played in Belgium, with the Ligue 1 outfit until the summer of 2021.

Uncapped at senior level, he was an integral member of the Senegal U-23 squad that won football gold at the 2015 All African Games in Congo-Brazzaville.

18 January:

Striker Oumar Niasse missed out on the Senegal squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Former Nigeria youth international Edafe Egbedi has left relegated Swedish club Landskrona BoIS for second-tier outfit Norrby IF on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder represented his country at the 2009 Fifa Under-17 World Cup on home soil and the Under-20 World Cup in Colombia two years later.

A product of Lagos-based Clique Sports Academy, he began his professional career in the Scandinavia first at Danish side AGF and further spells at Skive IK and KSF Prespa Birlik followed.

Cardiff City have signed Everton striker striker Oumar Niasse on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the move permanent.

The Senegal international joined Everton for more than US$17m from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 and has scored nine goals for the Toffees.

Leicester City's Tunisia international defender Yohan Benalouane has signed for Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old centre-half has moved to the Reds on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

Former Morocco international Aatif Chahechouhe has joined struggling Rizespor on loan until the end of the season from Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

The 32-year-old France-born winger, who has 10 caps for the Atlas Lions, only made four appearances for Fenerbahce this season.

17 January:

Momo Sissoko played for Mali as they finished third at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa

Mali's former Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Mohamed 'Momo' Sissoko has returned to France and joined Ligue 2 strugglers Sochaux.

The 34-year-old wants to help keep Sochaux, coached by former Senegal international Omar Daf, in the professional league in France.

Sochaux have also signed Burkina Faso international winger Cyrille Bayala, 22, on loan until the end of the season from Ligue 2 rivals Lens.

Senegal international defender Moustapha Mbow has joined French Ligue 1 side Reims on a four-and-a-half year deal after a successful trial.

The 20-year-old, whose youth career so far has been with Senegalese club Darou Salam, is keen to follow in the footsteps of his brothers Pope Daouda (at Marseille) and Moussa (at Nice) by playing in the French top-flight.

Mali under-17 star Aly Malle has been loaned to Swiss club Grasshoppers Zurich by Italy's Udinese until the end of the season, who have an option to buy.

The 20-year-old won the Bronze Ball award for the third best player at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup in Chile and has also played in Spain's La liga with Granada.

Nigeria forward Chisom Egbuchulam, 26, has left Swedish top-flight club Falkenbergs FF to sign a lucrative deal with South Korean second-tier side Suwon FC.

The former Enugu Rangers star, who first moved to Sweden in 2017, scored 14 goals in 26 appearances to finish as the second top scorer in the 2018 Swedish top flight.

16 January:

Ghana's Samuel Inkoom has returned to play in Bulgaria after the end a Fifa-imposed ban

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has resumed his career after a Fifa-imposed ban by joining Bulgaria top-flight club Dunav Ruse until the end of the season.

The 29-year old right-back has been inactive for almost a year following a dispute with his former agent Curtis Willer over a debt.

Inkoom's last club was Bulgarian side Vereya in 2017, he has also had spells with FC Basel in Switzerland, Ukraine's Dnipro, MLS club DC United, Greek side Platanias, Boavista of Portugal and Antalyaspor in Turkey.

Inkoom was part of the Ghana team that was crowned World and African under-20 champions in 2009, he has also played 49 times for the senior team.

Morocco's Abdelhamid El Kaoutari has joined Nancy after successful trials with the French Ligue 2 club on Wednesday.

The 28-year old centre back has signed as a free agent until the end of the season with an option of one year extension if he performs well.

Kaoutari's was released by Morocco's Wydad Casablanca after he played just five matches in his year-long stint with them.

Born in France, Kaoutari played for the French under-19 team before switching allegiance to Morocco.

He played for Morocco at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and has made 13 appearances for the Atlas Lions.

Former Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia has left Toulouse, ending his contract by mutual consent, after five months and five appearances for the French club.

Neither Mbia nor Toulouse have said what the player's next move is going to be.

Ivorian Idrissa Doumbia has moved from Russian club Akhmat Grozny to Porto in Portugal

Young Ivorian midfielder Idrissa Doumbia has joined Portuguese giants FC Porto on a five-and-a-half year deal from Russian club Akhmat Grozny.

The 20-year-old, who started his football career at ES Bingerville signs until 30 June 2024 and Porto have put a 60 million euro (US$68.5m) release clause in his contract.

The defensive midfielder began his European career in 2016 in Belgium where he played for Anderlecht and Zulte Waregem.

Guinea international Ousmane Balde has resumed his football career and signed for French third-tier league side Tours as a free agent.

The 29-year-old defender had been without a club since leaving Bulgarian club Vereya in 2017.

Libya international Hamdou Elhouni has left struggling Portuguese top-flight side Deportivo Aves to join Tunisia's club Esperance until June 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder joins the African champions on the day the club marks its centenary.

Elhouni played a total of 20 league games in his year at Aves including 12 this season.

15 January:

Ivory Coast midfielder Souleyman Doumbia signed a contract with French side Rennes on January 15

Ivory Coast midfielder Souleyman Doumbia has joined French Ligue 1 side Rennes from Italian team Bari on a deal until 2022.

The 22-year-old had been on loan to Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich since last season.

He played a total of 47 league matches in the Swiss top tier league including 15 so far this season.

Born in France Doumbia, went onto play for Ivory Coast at under-20 and under-23 level before making his senior debut in November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.

Tunisia international Saber Khalifa, who was part of Tunisia's 23-man World Cup squad in Russia, has joined Emirates club in the United Arab Emirates.

The 32-year-old forward, who has won 47 caps, has joined on a six-month deal and signed as a free agent after his contract with Al Kuwait ended.

Striker Junior Lokosa, 25, has joined the African Champions League winners Esperance of Tunisia on a two-year deal from Kano Pillars.

He finished as last season's top scorer in the Nigerian top flight with 25 goals in 21 matches and made his international appearance for the Super Eagles Nigeria in a 1-1 friendly draw against Congo in May.

Midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, 25, moves to Algeria's Entente Setif as a free agent for three years, having left Nigerian club Akwa United.

Ifeanyi was part of the Nigeria B side that finished second at the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations and won the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Morocco.