Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Ntcham, Toure, Rangers, Ahearne-Grant, Hardie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Porto could bid £14m for Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and are prepared to offer Chancel Mbemba as part of the deal. (Sun)

But Porto are expected to wait until the summer to make another offer to land Ntcham after previously having a £13.5m bid rejected by Celtic. (Daily Record)

Rangers want Charlton Athletic forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant as a long-term replacement for Alfredo Morelos and the Addicks are aware the Ibrox club want to sign the player on a pre-contract deal. (Sun)

Ryan Hardie will be offered a new contract by Rangers but the forward could still be loaned back to Livingston. (Daily Record)

Prospective Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill could recall defender Joe Worrall from his loan spell at Rangers. (National)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects defender Dedryck Boyata to stay until the summer, when he can leave for free at the end of his contract. (Daily Mail)

Free agent Yaya Toure, 35, is keen to speak to Celtic boss Rodgers and has refused to rule out a move to the Scottish champions. (Sun)

And reports in Greece suggest Celtic have made an offer to former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Toure after he left Olympiacos last month. (Scotsman)

Hibernian's new loan signing Ryan Gauld has a £48m release clause in his contract with parent club Sporting Lisbon. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan hopes team-mate Gary Mackay-Steven resists interest from New York City so he can continue to learn from the Scotland winger. (Herald- subscription required)

Dons boss Derek McInnes is working on the basis that Mackay-Steven will remain at Aberdeen this season. (Evening Express)