Forest Green Rovers 3-0 Grimsby Town

Christian Doidge was expected to turn his loan at Bolton into a permanent transfer, but a dispute over payments saw Forest Green recall him

Christian Doidge scored his first Forest Green goals since his permanent move to Bolton collapsed in the 3-0 victory over Grimsby in League Two.

Doidge, who was on loan at the Trotters until earlier this month, netted after 29 minutes as Liam Shephard stood up the perfect cross for the Welshman to plant his close-range header beyond former Forest Green goalkeeper Sam Russell.

The 26-year-old then bagged his second on the cusp of half-time - reacting quickly after Russell could only smother Joseph Mills' stinging free-kick.

Rovers had strong claims for a penalty just two minutes after the break. Ludvig Ohman chopped Doidge down on the corner of the box with Rovers baying for a spot-kick.

However, Mark Cooper's side felt vindicated when the subsequent 50th-minute free-kick flew in as former Birmingham midfielder Reece Brown picked his spot for his fifth of the season.

Forest Green are up to sixth, four points outside the automatic promotion places, while Grimsby are 15th.

