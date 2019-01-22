Match ends, Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0.
Forest Green Rovers 3-0 Grimsby Town
Christian Doidge scored his first Forest Green goals since his permanent move to Bolton collapsed in the 3-0 victory over Grimsby in League Two.
Doidge, who was on loan at the Trotters until earlier this month, netted after 29 minutes as Liam Shephard stood up the perfect cross for the Welshman to plant his close-range header beyond former Forest Green goalkeeper Sam Russell.
The 26-year-old then bagged his second on the cusp of half-time - reacting quickly after Russell could only smother Joseph Mills' stinging free-kick.
Rovers had strong claims for a penalty just two minutes after the break. Ludvig Ohman chopped Doidge down on the corner of the box with Rovers baying for a spot-kick.
However, Mark Cooper's side felt vindicated when the subsequent 50th-minute free-kick flew in as former Birmingham midfielder Reece Brown picked his spot for his fifth of the season.
Forest Green are up to sixth, four points outside the automatic promotion places, while Grimsby are 15th.
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 13Montgomery
- 6Rawson
- 16Gunning
- 19McGinley
- 2Shephard
- 7WinchesterSubstituted forJamesat 78'minutes
- 10BrownSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 66'minutes
- 20Digby
- 23Mills
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forCampbellat 78'minutes
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 4James
- 5Collins
- 14Campbell
- 21McCoulsky
- 25Scoble
- 26Reid
- 34Ward
Grimsby
- 23Russell
- 5ÖhmanBooked at 49mins
- 24Davis
- 14Grayson
- 27Hendrie
- 7Hessenthaler
- 18VernamSubstituted forCliftonat 57'minutes
- 8RoseBooked at 64minsSubstituted forWoolfordat 74'minutes
- 3Ring
- 17CardwellSubstituted forRoseat 67'minutes
- 39Thomas
Substitutes
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 4Welsh
- 15Clifton
- 16Woolford
- 21Rose
- 25Whitmore
- 28Battersby
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 1,810
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Tahvon Campbell (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Ahkeem Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Tahvon Campbell replaces George Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Lloyd James replaces Carl Winchester.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Martyn Woolford replaces Mitch Rose.
Attempt missed. Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Hand ball by Harry Davis (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers).
Joseph Mills (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Hendrie (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ahkeem Rose replaces Harry Cardwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Reece Brown.
Attempt missed. Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carl Winchester (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).
Wes Thomas (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Digby (Forest Green Rovers).
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Clifton replaces Charles Vernam.
Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Liam Shephard (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town).
Attempt saved. George Williams (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0. Reece Brown (Forest Green Rovers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ludvig Öhman (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.