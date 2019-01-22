Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Walsall

Derek Adams' resurgent Plymouth Argyle side made it four League One wins in a row by beating Walsall at Home Park to soar to 17th.

Josh Gordon came closest to opening the scoring in the first half with a close-range header from Luke Leahy's free-kick, superbly saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Yann Songo'o headed over from close range as Argyle began to take control of the game.

Playmaker Graham Carey set up Plymouth's first goal. Ryan Edwards rose at the far post to head Argyle into a 54th-minute lead from Carey's free-kick from the left.

Edwards' central defensive partner Niall Canavan shrugged off injury to start and score with a superb diving header as he greeted Carey's dipping 65th-minute free-kick.

The Saddlers responded to Argyle's opener with Cameron Norman's header from a Matt Jarvis free-kick smashing off the foot of the post and forcing Argyle to scramble the ball clear.

Unmarked striker Andy Cook headed wide from six yards as Walsall chased the game.

The visitors pulled one back as Cook beat two players before hammering the ball low past Letheren to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Plymouth held on for maximum points.

