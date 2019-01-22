Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 1.
Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Walsall
Derek Adams' resurgent Plymouth Argyle side made it four League One wins in a row by beating Walsall at Home Park to soar to 17th.
Josh Gordon came closest to opening the scoring in the first half with a close-range header from Luke Leahy's free-kick, superbly saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.
Yann Songo'o headed over from close range as Argyle began to take control of the game.
Playmaker Graham Carey set up Plymouth's first goal. Ryan Edwards rose at the far post to head Argyle into a 54th-minute lead from Carey's free-kick from the left.
Edwards' central defensive partner Niall Canavan shrugged off injury to start and score with a superb diving header as he greeted Carey's dipping 65th-minute free-kick.
The Saddlers responded to Argyle's opener with Cameron Norman's header from a Matt Jarvis free-kick smashing off the foot of the post and forcing Argyle to scramble the ball clear.
Unmarked striker Andy Cook headed wide from six yards as Walsall chased the game.
The visitors pulled one back as Cook beat two players before hammering the ball low past Letheren to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Plymouth held on for maximum points.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 21Letheren
- 23Smith-Brown
- 5Edwards
- 14Canavan
- 3Sawyer
- 4Songo'oBooked at 90mins
- 8Fox
- 10Carey
- 7SarcevicSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 11Lameiras
- 19Ladapo
Substitutes
- 1Macey
- 2Riley
- 9Taylor
- 17Ainsworth
- 25Wootton
- 26Threlkeld
- 35Jephcott
Walsall
- 1Roberts
- 28Norman
- 20Johnson
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 6DevlinSubstituted forIsmailat 71'minutes
- 30OsbourneBooked at 26mins
- 2EdwardsSubstituted forDobsonat 71'minutes
- 11JarvisSubstituted forKinsellaat 75'minutes
- 9Cook
- 29GordonBooked at 57mins
Substitutes
- 4Dobson
- 8Morris
- 10Ismail
- 13Dunn
- 15Kinsella
- 34Laird
- 35Scarr
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 8,446
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 1.
Hand ball by Connor Johnson (Walsall).
Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).
Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).
Booking
Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).
Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Andy Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Cameron Norman.
Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 1. Andy Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Connor Johnson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces Matthew Jarvis.
Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).
Connor Johnson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Andy Cook.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Connor Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Taylor replaces Antoni Sarcevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Zeli Ismail replaces Nicky Devlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Joe Edwards.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ashley Smith-Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 0. Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graham Carey following a set piece situation.
Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).
Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).
Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Matthew Jarvis (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.