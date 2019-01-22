League One
Plymouth2Walsall1

Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Walsall

Derek Adams' resurgent Plymouth Argyle side made it four League One wins in a row by beating Walsall at Home Park to soar to 17th.

Josh Gordon came closest to opening the scoring in the first half with a close-range header from Luke Leahy's free-kick, superbly saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.

Yann Songo'o headed over from close range as Argyle began to take control of the game.

Playmaker Graham Carey set up Plymouth's first goal. Ryan Edwards rose at the far post to head Argyle into a 54th-minute lead from Carey's free-kick from the left.

Edwards' central defensive partner Niall Canavan shrugged off injury to start and score with a superb diving header as he greeted Carey's dipping 65th-minute free-kick.

The Saddlers responded to Argyle's opener with Cameron Norman's header from a Matt Jarvis free-kick smashing off the foot of the post and forcing Argyle to scramble the ball clear.

Unmarked striker Andy Cook headed wide from six yards as Walsall chased the game.

The visitors pulled one back as Cook beat two players before hammering the ball low past Letheren to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Plymouth held on for maximum points.

Report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 21Letheren
  • 23Smith-Brown
  • 5Edwards
  • 14Canavan
  • 3Sawyer
  • 4Songo'oBooked at 90mins
  • 8Fox
  • 10Carey
  • 7SarcevicSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 11Lameiras
  • 19Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 1Macey
  • 2Riley
  • 9Taylor
  • 17Ainsworth
  • 25Wootton
  • 26Threlkeld
  • 35Jephcott

Walsall

  • 1Roberts
  • 28Norman
  • 20Johnson
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 6DevlinSubstituted forIsmailat 71'minutes
  • 30OsbourneBooked at 26mins
  • 2EdwardsSubstituted forDobsonat 71'minutes
  • 11JarvisSubstituted forKinsellaat 75'minutes
  • 9Cook
  • 29GordonBooked at 57mins

Substitutes

  • 4Dobson
  • 8Morris
  • 10Ismail
  • 13Dunn
  • 15Kinsella
  • 34Laird
  • 35Scarr
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
8,446

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 1.

Hand ball by Connor Johnson (Walsall).

Foul by Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle).

Isaiah Osbourne (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).

Booking

Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle).

Josh Gordon (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Andy Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Cameron Norman.

Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 1. Andy Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Connor Johnson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).

Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

Liam Kinsella (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Plymouth Argyle).

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Liam Kinsella replaces Matthew Jarvis.

Foul by Ryan Taylor (Plymouth Argyle).

Connor Johnson (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Andy Cook.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Connor Johnson.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Ryan Taylor replaces Antoni Sarcevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Zeli Ismail replaces Nicky Devlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Joe Edwards.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

Attempt blocked. Yann Songo'o (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ashley Smith-Brown.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 2, Walsall 0. Niall Canavan (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Graham Carey following a set piece situation.

Ruben Lameiras (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).

Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).

Cameron Norman (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Matthew Jarvis (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth28176547272057
2Luton28168454252956
3Sunderland271411248262253
4Charlton29165847311653
5Barnsley27157547232452
6Peterborough2813874738947
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Fleetwood29109104133839
9Blackpool2710982725239
10Coventry29116123134-339
11Southend28122143834438
12Wycombe28108103840-238
13Burton28106123838036
14Accrington2798102736-935
15Walsall2998123345-1235
16Scunthorpe2997133754-1734
17Plymouth2996143851-1333
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale2987143559-2431
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2883173147-1627
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

