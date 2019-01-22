AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Fleetwood Town

Ched Evans scored twice as Fleetwood comfortably beat League One's bottom side Wimbledon

Evans scored after 18 minutes and added the second from close range on the half hour to put the visitors in charge.

Substitute Ashley Hunter headed in a third with seven minutes left to wrap up the three points for his side.

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute when a rasping drive from Ross Wallace cannoned off the left-hand post and Evans had the easiest of tap-ins.

The former Sheffield United striker doubled his account on the half hour when a bright run from Wes Burns was followed by a cross to Paddy Madden, whose low shot was parried by Dons stopper Aaron Ramsdale into the path of Evans for a carbon copy finish.

Joey Barton's men were rarely troubled after the break and Fleetwood secured the win when Evans' close-range effort was palmed into the air and Hunter sharply followed up.

The 40 travelling fans were well rewarded for making the long journey from Lancashire, while Wally Downes' men are now staring relegation in the face with more than three months of the season to go.

