League One
Wimbledon0Fleetwood3

AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Fleetwood Town

Ched Evans 2
Ched Evans scored twice as Fleetwood comfortably beat League One's bottom side Wimbledon

Ched Evans scored twice as Fleetwood climbed to eighth in the League One table with a 3-0 win away to bottom side AFC Wimbledon.

Evans scored after 18 minutes and added the second from close range on the half hour to put the visitors in charge.

Substitute Ashley Hunter headed in a third with seven minutes left to wrap up the three points for his side.

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute when a rasping drive from Ross Wallace cannoned off the left-hand post and Evans had the easiest of tap-ins.

The former Sheffield United striker doubled his account on the half hour when a bright run from Wes Burns was followed by a cross to Paddy Madden, whose low shot was parried by Dons stopper Aaron Ramsdale into the path of Evans for a carbon copy finish.

Joey Barton's men were rarely troubled after the break and Fleetwood secured the win when Evans' close-range effort was palmed into the air and Hunter sharply followed up.

The 40 travelling fans were well rewarded for making the long journey from Lancashire, while Wally Downes' men are now staring relegation in the face with more than three months of the season to go.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 35Ramsdale
  • 2Watson
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 6Thomas
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 5Nightingale
  • 8Hartigan
  • 10JervisSubstituted forConnollyat 58'minutes
  • 11PinnockBooked at 63mins
  • 17BarchamSubstituted forWordsworthat 58'minutes
  • 39PigottSubstituted forWoodat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Wagstaff
  • 12Garratt
  • 16Connolly
  • 20Sibbick
  • 22Wood
  • 24McDonnell
  • 40Wordsworth

Fleetwood

  • 1Cairns
  • 7BurnsSubstituted forSheronat 86'minutes
  • 5Eastham
  • 20Morgan
  • 26Husband
  • 23Wallace
  • 4HoltSubstituted forBigginsat 76'minutes
  • 38Wallace
  • 24NadesanSubstituted forHunterat 81'minutes
  • 9EvansBooked at 89mins
  • 17Madden

Substitutes

  • 10McAleny
  • 16Jones
  • 18Taylor
  • 22Hunter
  • 25Marney
  • 27Biggins
  • 29Sheron
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
3,499

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3.

Foul by Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon).

Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nathan Sheron replaces Wes Burns.

Foul by Tommy Wood (AFC Wimbledon).

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Tommy Wood replaces Joe Pigott.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Ashley Nadesan.

Foul by Anthony Wordsworth (AFC Wimbledon).

Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Harrison Biggins replaces Jason Holt.

Tennai Watson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Husband (Fleetwood Town).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by James Husband.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Wes Burns.

Foul by Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon).

James Husband (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Ashley Eastham.

Attempt blocked. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Terell Thomas (AFC Wimbledon).

Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Terell Thomas.

Booking

Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mitchell Pinnock (AFC Wimbledon).

Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Anthony Wordsworth replaces Andy Barcham.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Dylan Connolly replaces Jake Jervis.

Foul by Paul Kalambayi (AFC Wimbledon).

Ched Evans (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth28176547272057
2Luton28168454252956
3Sunderland271411248262253
4Charlton29165847311653
5Barnsley27157547232452
6Peterborough2813874738947
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Fleetwood29109104133839
9Blackpool2710982725239
10Coventry29116123134-339
11Southend28122143834438
12Wycombe28108103840-238
13Burton28106123838036
14Accrington2798102736-935
15Walsall2998123345-1235
16Scunthorpe2997133754-1734
17Plymouth2996143851-1333
18Shrewsbury28710112935-631
19Gillingham2894153948-931
20Rochdale2987143559-2431
21Oxford Utd2879123544-930
22Bristol Rovers2877142530-528
23Bradford2883173147-1627
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
View full League One table

