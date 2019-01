Scottish Premiership ins and outs - January 2019

The winter transfer window closes at midnight on Thursday, but what business has each Scottish Premiership club done so far this month?

Aberdeen

In: None permanent. Loan: Greg Stewart, forward (Birmingham City).

Out: Greg Tansey, midfielder (St Mirren); Chris Forrester, midfielder (St Patrick's Athletic); Jordan McGregor, defender (Stirling Albion).

Celtic

In: Vakoun Issouf Bayo, forward (Dunajska Streda, undisclosed). Loan: Timothy Weah, forward (Paris St-Germain); Oliver Burke, midfielder (West Bromwich Albion).

Out: None permanent. Loan: Conor Hazard, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Jack Aitchison, forward (Alloa Athletic).

Dundee

In: Craig Curran, forward (Dundee United); Andrew Nelson, forward (Sunderland, undisclosed fee); Andrew Davies, defender (Hartlepool United). Loan: Andreas Hadenius, midfielder (Halmstad); Seny Dieng, goalkeeper (Queens Park Rangers); Andy Dales, midfielder (Scunthorpe United); James Horsfield, defender (Scunthorpe United).

Out: Adil Nabi, midfielder (OFI Crete); Marcus Haber, forward (Pacific); Lewis Spence, midfielder (Ross County); Grant Nelson, midfielder. Loan ended: Benjamin Kallman, forward (Inter Turku); Calvin Miller, defender (Celtic); Andy Boyle, defender (Preston North End). Loan: Matty Henvey, forward (Cowdenbeath).

Hamilton Academical

In: Steve Davies, forward (Blackpool). Loan: Tony Andreu, forward (Coventry City).

Out: Martin Canning, manager; Adam Douglas, defender. Loan ended: Fredrik Brustad, forward (Molde); Mason Bloomfield (Norwich City). Loan: Jack Been, midfielder (Edinburgh City).

Heart of Midlothian

In: David Vanecek, forward (Teplice). Loan: Conor Shaughnessy, defender (Leeds United).

Out: Danny Amankwaa, midfielder (SonderjyskeE). Loan ended: Jimmy Dunne, defender (Burnley). Loan: Anthony McDonald, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Lewis Moore, forward (East Fife).

Hibernian

In: None permanent. Loan: Ryan Gauld, midfielder (Sporting Lisbon); Stephane Omeonga, midfielder (Genoa).

Out: Efe Ambrose, defender. Loan ended: Emerson Hyndman, midfielder (Bournemouth). Loan: Ross Laidlaw, goalkeeper (Dundee United); Josh Campbell, midfielder (Airdrieonians).

Kilmarnock

In: None permanent. Loan: Conor McAleny, forward (Fleetwood Town).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Greg Stewart, forward (Birmingham City); Bright Enobakhare, forward (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Livingston

In: Chris Erskine, midfielder (Partick Thistle, undisclosed); Gregg Wylde, midfielder (Plymouth Argyle). Loan: Ciaron Brown, defender (Cardiff City).

Out: Steven Saunders, defender (Partick Thistle). Loan ended: Bobby Burns, forward (Heart of Midlothian). Loan: Jack Hamilton, forward (Alloa Athletic); Henk van Schaik, defender (Dumbarton); Matthew Knox, forward (Berwick Rangers).

Motherwell

In: None permanent. Loan: Ross McCormack, forward (Aston Villa); Gboly Ariyibi, midfielder (Nottingham Forest).

Out: Ryan Bowman, forward (Exeter City); Ross MacLean, midfielder (Falkirk). Loan: Barry Maguire, defender (Queen of the South).

Rangers

In: Andy Firth, goalkeeper (Bury, undisclosed fee). Loan: Jermain Defoe, forward (Bournemouth); Steven Davis, midfielder (Southampton).

Out: None permanent. Loan ended: Umar Sadiq, forward (Roma); Ovie Ejaria, midfielder (Liverpool). Loan: Eduardo Herrera, forward (Necaxa); Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton); Andrew Dallas, forward (Greenock Morton); Aidan McAdams, goalkeeper (Annan Athletic).

St Johnstone

In: Michael O'Halloran, forward (Melbourne City); Marky Munro, defender (Falkirk). Loan: Niall Keown, defender (Partick Thistle).

Out: Greg Hurst, forward (Stenhousemuir). Loan ended: Tristan Nydam, midfielder (Ipswich Town). Loan: Steven Anderson, defender (Partick Thistle); Kyle McClean, midfielder (Linfield); Ben Quigley, defender (BSC Glasgow).

St Mirren

In: Greg Tansey, midfielder (Aberdeen); Vaclav Hladky, goalkeeper (Slovan Liberec); Mateo Muzek, defender (Shakhter Karagandy). Loan: Mihai Popescu, defender (Dinamo Bucharest); Anders Dreyer, midfielder (Brighton & Hove Albion); Jordan Holmes, goalkeeper (Bournemouth); Brad Lyons, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers); Kyle McAllister, forward (Derby County).

Out: Cammy Smith, forward (Dundee United, undisclosed); Adam Hammill, midfielder (Scunthorpe United); Ian McShane, midfielder (Falkirk); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Dean Lyness, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers); Conor O'Keefe, forward (Stranraer); Cole Kpekawa, defender; Jeff King, midfielder. Loan ended: Alfie Jones, defender (Southampton); Ryan Edwards, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian). Loan: Josh Heaton (Kidderminster Harriers); Adam Eckersley, defender (Forfar Athletic).