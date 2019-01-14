Ben Clark: Gateshead defender named permanent boss to succeed Steve Watson

Ben Clark (right) made 280 appearances for Gateshead and also played for Sunderland and Hartlepool

Gateshead have confirmed caretaker boss Ben Clark as manager on a permanent basis following Steve Watson's departure to York City last week.

Clark, who previously worked as reserve team coach at the National League club, will be assisted by strength and conditioning coach Ian Watson.

And former Newcastle United centre-back Mike Williamson will join the staff on a player-coach basis.

Ex-Sunderland defender Clark, 35, played 280 games for Gateshead.

He captained the team to the National League promotion final in 2014, won by Cambridge United, and also led the Tynesiders to an FA Cup third round tie against then-Premiership side West Brom the following year.

The length of Clark's contract as manager has not been disclosed.