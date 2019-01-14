Midfielder Barry McNamee returns to Derry City after one season at Cork City

McNamee left Derry for Cork City at the end of the 2017 season

Midfielder Barry McNamee has returned to Derry City as manager Declan Devine continues to build his squad for the new League of Ireland season which begins on 15 February.

McNamee scored against the Candystripes last season while playing for Cork City.

The 26-year-old made over 150 appearances in his first stint at the Brandywell between 2011 and 2017.

Derry begin their campaign at home to newly-promoted UCD.

"He was obviously one of the top targets when I came to the club," Devine told the club website.

"I know I have signed a quality person and a quality player, and we are just really looking forward to working with Barry again."

Since rejoining the club following the departure of manager Kenny Shiels at the end of a disappointing 2018 season, Devine has brought nine players into his squad.

The Candystripes are set for a new look with 10 players moving on from the club since the end of last season.

McNamee, who will vie for a place in Derry's midfield alongside younger brother Shane, enjoyed a productive season at Turner's Cross featuring regularly for the Leesiders who finished second behind Dundalk.