Lewis Ward: Reading keeper joins Forest Green Rovers on loan until end of the season

Lewis Ward played just five games for Northampton on loan, all in cup competitions

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward has joined Forest Green Rovers on loan from Championship side Reading to the end of the season.

The 21-year-old ended a loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Northampton Town in December, where he played a total of five games in the EFL Cup and Trophy.

Ward, who is yet to make his senior bow for Reading, will fill the void left by Robert Sanchez's return to top flight Brighton & Hove Albion.

"It's good to be here now," Ward told the Rovers website.

"I played a lot of games last season in the National League [on loan to Aldershot] which was crucial to get first-team experience and I think ticking that box was done and waiting for the league move this year was the right decision."

Ward will wear the number 34 shirt and the signing is subject to Football Association and English Football League approval.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.